Ole Miss Women's Basketball Earns Strong Ranking in Preseason AP Poll
With college basketball starting in just over a month, the first AP polls were released for both men's and women's basketball this week, and the Ole Miss Rebels have representation in both sets of rankings.
The Rebels women's basketball team checked in at No. 20, their second consecutive year entering the campaign in the preseason poll.
Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has brought national attention to the Rebels program with three straight NCAA Tournament appearances in 2022, 2023 and 2024. In addition to postseason success, McPhee-McCuin has earned national respect, as this is only the second time since 1992 the Rebels have been ranked in the preseason poll.
McPhee-McCuin brought in a slew of fresh talent in the offseason with Starr Jacobs, Christeen Iwuala, and Tameyia Sadler being big-time portal signings.
The Rebels look to improve off of last season where they went 24-9 overall, earning the No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament's Albany 1 Division and advancing to the second round, losing to two-seed Notre Dame.
With a star-studded returning lineup, a run to the Elite 8 seems plausible for the Rebels this season, and a top-20 preseason ranking will do nothing but bolster the confidence of an already talented team.
The Rebels start their season on Nov. 4 in the Aflac Oui-Play in Paris, France, against the No. 3 USC Trojans.
READ MORE Content From Ole Miss On SI:
- Ole Miss Guard Matthew Murrell Receives Preseason All-SEC Honors
- Ole Miss Rebels Basketball Lands First Preseason AP Top 25 Spot in 26 Years