Ole Miss Football Offers Prized Texas Longhorns, Vanderbilt Commodores Target

Crandall (Tex.) three-star wide receiver Jeremiah Douglas has blossomed into one of the top pass-catchers in the Lone Star State with a myriad of schools in pursuit.

The Lone Star State pass-catcher revealed a commitment to Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores this month, but it hasn't stopped programs across America from remaining in the race.

Douglas has earned scholarships from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores, SMU Mustangs, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others.

Now, add the Ole Miss Rebels to the offer sheet after Pete Golding and Co. pulled the trigger on the 6-foot, 170-pounder out of Texas.

A coveted wide receiver in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, the Ole Miss Rebels will look to re-enter the race despite a commitment now made public to the Vanderbilt Commodores this month.

The Rebels have been active in the wide receiver market as of late after successfully flipping the No. 3 pass-catcher in America away from the Auburn Tigers during the Early Signing Period last week.

Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews officially signed with the Ole Miss Rebels after flipping his commitment away from the Auburn Tigers last Friday.

Mathews, No. 3 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, revealed a pledge to Auburn in August after the Tigers beat out Ole Miss, LSU, and Texas A&M for his services following summer official visits.

Now, despite Lane Kiffin, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and wide receivers coach George McDonald all departing for the LSU Tigers, Mathews still remained focused on Ole Miss.

Courtesy of Jase Mathews' Instagram.

“The people that didn’t leave I’m still in connections as well, and they’re pulling for me and say I need to stay home,” he told Rivals this week.

Golding, quarterbacks coach Joe Judge, and recruiting guru Donte Moncrief stepped up to the plate in order to successfully flip the coveted wideout who hauled in 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior in 2024.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of the Magnolia State is one that evaluators are salivating over despite suffering an ACL tear during his senior campaign in 2025.

"Registers as a plus athlete in the combine setting," Rivals wrote. "Operates with a high level of skill on Friday nights and in the camp setting. Shows the ability to create separation at every level. Stacks defenders off the line of scrimmage and has considerable shake within his routes.

"Flashes a large catch radius, leaving his feet to extend for remarkable grabs. A ball-winner in contested catch situations, showing body control and strong hands."

