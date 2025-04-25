Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From Sought-After Safety Transfer

BREAKING: ULM standout transfer Safety Wydett Williams Jr. has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells @on3sports



He totaled 100 Tackles, 1 Sack, 1 FF, 3 FR, 4 PD, & 3 INT last season



1 year of eligibility left https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/2Qw5e8JjNK