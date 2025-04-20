Super Bowl Champion AJ Brown, Ole Miss Football Star Earns Prestigious Honor
OXFORD, Miss. – Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and former Ole Miss Rebel A.J. Brown will go from catching touchdowns in the Super Bowl to delivering words of encouragement and inspiration at the University of Mississippi's 172nd annual Commencement on May 10.
Brown, who won the NFL championship with the Eagles, will deliver his speech at Convocation, set for 9 a.m. in the Grove.
"It is an honor to welcome A.J. Brown back to campus as our 2025 Commencement speaker," Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. "He is the epitome of excellence, determination and service – all characteristics that our graduates will need as they embark on the next steps in their own journeys.
"From his record-setting career at Ole Miss to becoming both a Super Bowl champion and dedicated philanthropist, A.J. represents the very best of what can be achieved through perseverance and the commitment to making a difference."
Speaking at his alma mater provides another chance to give back to the place that helped build him, Brown said.
"I remember being here at Ole Miss wondering what my future would look like, dreaming big but not really knowing what was ahead," he said.
"To stand up there now, with experience, with some success under my belt and with the same hunger I had back then, it's a blessing.
"It means they see something in me worth sharing, something the next class can take with them. It's humbling, it's emotional and it's a reminder that no matter how far you go, never forget where you came from."
Before becoming a Rebel, the Starkville native excelled in baseball and football at Starkville High School, earning him several state and national accolades.
During his Ole Miss career, Brown electrified fans with his performance on the field. He holds multiple school records, including being the school's all-time leading receiver with 2,984 receiving yards.
He earned All-American and All-SEC honors during his record-setting career for the Rebels.
In 2018, he broke single-season school records with 85 receptions for more than 1,300 yards.
The Tennessee Titans drafted Brown in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. He helped the Titans to their first AFC championship game in 17 years.
He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 and has seen his career continue soaring.
He has played in two Super Bowls with Philadelphia, including this year's victory. He also has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times and has been named second-team All-Pro three times.
Besides his athletic accomplishments, Brown is an active advocate for literacy, youth empowerment and mental health awareness.
He launched the A.J. Brown Foundation in 2023 to offer programming, mentorship and scholarships aimed at helping young people achieve success.
His advocacy for literacy was evident during the playoffs, when he was captured on camera reading the book "Inner Excellence: Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible Life" on the sideline.
Brown reading the book launched it to No. 1 on Amazon by the next morning.
The Ole Miss Women's Council for Philanthropy named him the 2024 Emerging Young Philanthropist for his impact on the community.
Brown said he hopes UM students hear his message of faith, perseverance and authenticity.
"Don't be afraid to bet on yourself and don't forget to enjoy the journey," he said.
