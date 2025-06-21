Ole Miss Women's Basketball Makes Tweak to 2025-26 Season With Tournament Addition
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The 2025-26 schedule continues to develop, as Ole Miss women's basketball announces it will participate in the 2025 Cherokee Invitational at the Harrah's Cherokee Casino on Dec. 21-22.
The other teams making the trip to Cherokee, N.C. to compete in the third annual invitational will be Michigan State, Indiana State and Old Dominion.
The television schedule, times and matchups will be announced at a later date.
Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin returns for her eighth season in Oxford after leading Ole Miss to its second Sweet 16 in three years. The Rebels bring back three players, including SEC All-Freshman Sira Thienou and key contributor Christeen Iwuala.
Joining the squad are nine newcomers, including eight transfers, as McPhee-McCuin secured the nation's No. 2 transfer portal class, according to ESPN.
The group is headlined by four-time All-American Cotie McMahon, who ranked as the top transfer forward this offseason. Freshman Lauren Jacobs also joins the fold, earning recognition as the top 2025 recruit from South Carolina.
The SEC Opponents Revealed: Ole Miss Women's Basketball
Ole Miss women's basketball has unveiled its SEC opponents for the 2026 campaign, as the conference announced games for all 16 schools this week.
The 16-game schedule consists of a single round robin of home or away, with one rotating opponent that will be played at home and away.
Ole Miss will take on Georgia in its lone home-and-away matchup. The Rebels plan to pack the SJB Pavilion for home games against Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. Ole Miss will also take its defense on the road against Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas.
The 2026 conference season will begin Thursday, January 1. The regular season concludes with the 2026 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament being held for the ninth time at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
The tournament, which will include all 16 teams, begins on Wednesday, March 4 and concludes with the championship game on Sunday, March 8.
The women's basketball television schedule will be announced later, as will the date and time for all games.
