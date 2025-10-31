Ole Miss Women's Basketball Star Named to Naismith Player of the Year Watch List
ATLANTA – Ole Miss women's basketball senior Cotie McMahon continues to add to her growing list of preseason accolades, as she was named the 2025-26 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Women's College Player of the Year Watch List presented by AXIA Time, the Atlanta Tipoff Club release on Thursday.
The watch list was compiled by the Atlanta Tipoff Club's board of selectors, which based its criteria on player performances from the previous year and expectations for the 2025-26 college basketball season.
The Naismith Trophy will be awarded later this season at the 2026 NCAA Women's Final Four in Phoenix, Ariz.
This marks McMahon's third consecutive year being honored on the prestigious preseason watch list. The previous two years, she also earned spots on the Naismith Trophy midseason watch lists.
Tabbed as the top transfer forward, according to ESPN, McMahon was recently recognized by the conference's coaches and media as an All-SEC Second Team honoree and was placed on the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year watch list.
As a Buckeye, the Dayton, Ohio, native was a four-time All-America honorable mention and seven-time All-Conference selection. She also started all 97 games over three seasons in Columbus, helping her former program reach the Elite Eight as a freshman.
McMahon and the Rebels are set to open the season on Monday, Nov. 3 against Norfolk State at the SJB Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. CT and will be broadcasted on SEC Network.
About the Atlanta Tipoff Club
Founded during the 1956-57 season, the Atlanta Tipoff Club is committed to promoting the game of basketball and recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of those who make the game so exciting.
The Atlanta Tipoff Club administers the Naismith Awards, the most prestigious national honors in all of college and igh school basketball. Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, the family of Naismith Awards annually recognizes the most outstanding men's and women's college and high school basketball players and coaches.
Other Naismith Awards are presented to the men's and women's college basketball defensive players of the year, as well as lifetime achievement awards to basketball officials and outstanding contributors to the game.
UCLA's Lew Alcindor received the first Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy in 1969, while the late Anne Donovan (Old Dominion) was the inaugural women's recipient in 1983. Corporate partners of the Naismith Awards include AXIA Time, Jersey Mike's and Werner Ladder.
