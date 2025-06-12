Ole Miss Women's Basketball to Host Notre Dame Fighting Irish in ACC/SEC Challenge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The third annual ACC/SEC Challenge matchups are set, as Ole Miss women's basketball is set to host Notre Dame in the SJB Pavilion on Thursday, Dec. 6, the conference announced on Thursday.
The two programs will meet for the second time in school history and first on the Rebels' home court.
The last time Ole Miss and Notre Dame met was just two years ago in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, when the Fighting Irish notched their lone win, 71-56, in South Bend.
Notre Dame is coming off another successful season, securing a 28-6 record and an appearance in the Sweet 16 for the fourth season in a row.
The Fighting Irish is led by four-time All-American and 2024-25 ACC Player of the Year Hannah Hidalgo.
Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin is returning for year eight in Oxford, coming off Ole Miss' second Sweet 16 appearance in three years.
Three Rebels are back, including SEC All-Freshman Sira Thienou and key reserve Christeen Iwuala.
Nine newcomers will join the Rebels, as McPhee-McCuin has brought in the No. 2 transfer portal class this season, according to ESPN.
The class is highlighted by two-time All-American Cotie McMahon, who was recognized as the top transfer forward this year. She will be joined by Latasha Lattimore, Debreasha Powe, and other dominant contributors from across the nation.
