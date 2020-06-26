The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Report: Blake Hinson Transferred Because of the Mississippi State Flag

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss forward Blake Hinson entered the transfer portal earlier this month, eventually landing at Iowa State.

According to a report, he apparently left Ole Miss basketball because of the Mississippi State flag.

“To make a general statement, it was time to go and leave Ole Miss,” Hinson said to the Daytona Beach News-Journal. “I’m proud not to represent that flag anymore and to not be associated with anything representing the Confederacy.” 

When asked by the News-Journal if he had ever experienced any sort of harassment or abuse because of his skin color during his two years in Oxford, Hinson said “Not that I can remember.”

The rising junior had started 58 games in two years for the Rebels. As a sophomore in the 2019-20 season, he started 27 of 28 possible games, averaging 10.1 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game. 

There's no way to know if the flag was truly the only thing behind Hinson's transfer. Even if it isn't true, it could certainly help Hinson gain an immediate eligibility waiver this year at Iowa State.

It's likely that Hinson would have continued to start for the Rebels, but not a guarantee. Ole Miss brought in quite a few really good players this offseason that can play immediately. Also, while never voicing any frustration with the Ole Miss staff, there were also clear moments of frustration between Hinson and Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis regularly throughout this past season. 

Now, he's at Iowa State. 

“I felt like it was the best option for me,” Hinson said. “There wasn’t a real science that went into it. I looked into the schools and the play style, and I thought I fit best in Iowa State’s system.”

As far as the flag goes, six Ole Miss head coaches plus athletic director Keith Carter were in Jackson, Miss. yesterday, lobbying the legislature to change the Mississippi State flag. Some video of their conversations can be seen here.

This all comes about a week after the SEC announced they will no longer hold championship events in the state and then the NCAA stated they will withhold any postseason events from Mississippi, the major factor there being NCAA Baseball and Softball tournament games. 

The State will vote on a change of flag at some point over the next two days.

More from The Grove Report:

WATCH: Lane Kiffin, Kermit Davis Address MS Legislature Regarding State Flag

Rebel Football Lands Two Key Transfers in Two Days

Five Schools in Strong Pursuit of Quarterback Arch Manning

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Lane Kiffin, Kermit Davis Address MS Legislature Over State Flag

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and head basketball coach Kermit Davis were part of a large contingent addressing Mississippi Legislature over the change of the State flag. See what they said here.

Nate Gabler

Follow Live: Ole Miss Coaches Lobbying For State Flag Change in Jackson

A contingent of Ole Miss coaches are in Jackson, Miss. today lobbying the state for a change in the flag. Follow along here for social media updates.

Nate Gabler

The Altered Ole Miss Academic Calendar Could Effect the Sports Calendar

With the University of Mississippi announcing on Wednesday that they'd be truncating the fall academic calendar, the sports calendar may be impacted.

Nate Gabler

Lane Kiffin to Lobby Mississippi Legislature for Change of the State Flag

Various leaders from across Ole Miss and Mississippi State athletics have been outspoken over the past week, pushing for a change in the Mississippi State flag.It's now Lane Kiffin's turn.

Nate Gabler

Whose Ole Miss Football Number will be Retired Next?

Ole Miss announced on Monday it is retiring Eli Manning’s No. 10. So who could be the next Rebel to see their number retired?

bsrippee

Ole Miss Baseball Lands One of the Top Hitters in the 2022 Class

Roman Anthony, one of the top high school baseball players in the class of 2022 has committed to Ole Miss Baseball.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Adds Another Transfer Defender, Jacob Springer of Navy

For the second time in two days, Ole Miss football has landed a transfer on the defensive side of the football. This time, it's Navy transfer Jacob Springer.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Lands Transfer DL from Canada, Immediately Eligible

Ole Miss has added another member to their defensive line, adding Canadian transfer Tavius Robinson who will be eligible to play right away.

Nate Gabler

SEC Roundtable: The Biggest Changes on Defense Heading into 2020

As we begin walking towards and previewing the upcoming 2020 season, Sports Illustrated's reporters from around the Southeastern Conference joined together to take a look at each team in the conference's biggest change on the defensive side of the ball.

Nate Gabler

Five Schools in Strong Pursuit of Quarterback Arch Manning

Ole Miss is in hot pursuit of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning. But they're not the only ones.

Nate Gabler