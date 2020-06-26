Report: Blake Hinson Transferred Because of the Mississippi State Flag

Ole Miss forward Blake Hinson entered the transfer portal earlier this month, eventually landing at Iowa State.

According to a report, he apparently left Ole Miss basketball because of the Mississippi State flag.

“To make a general statement, it was time to go and leave Ole Miss,” Hinson said to the Daytona Beach News-Journal. “I’m proud not to represent that flag anymore and to not be associated with anything representing the Confederacy.”

When asked by the News-Journal if he had ever experienced any sort of harassment or abuse because of his skin color during his two years in Oxford, Hinson said “Not that I can remember.”

The rising junior had started 58 games in two years for the Rebels. As a sophomore in the 2019-20 season, he started 27 of 28 possible games, averaging 10.1 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game.

There's no way to know if the flag was truly the only thing behind Hinson's transfer. Even if it isn't true, it could certainly help Hinson gain an immediate eligibility waiver this year at Iowa State.

It's likely that Hinson would have continued to start for the Rebels, but not a guarantee. Ole Miss brought in quite a few really good players this offseason that can play immediately. Also, while never voicing any frustration with the Ole Miss staff, there were also clear moments of frustration between Hinson and Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis regularly throughout this past season.

Now, he's at Iowa State.

“I felt like it was the best option for me,” Hinson said. “There wasn’t a real science that went into it. I looked into the schools and the play style, and I thought I fit best in Iowa State’s system.”

As far as the flag goes, six Ole Miss head coaches plus athletic director Keith Carter were in Jackson, Miss. yesterday, lobbying the legislature to change the Mississippi State flag. Some video of their conversations can be seen here.

This all comes about a week after the SEC announced they will no longer hold championship events in the state and then the NCAA stated they will withhold any postseason events from Mississippi, the major factor there being NCAA Baseball and Softball tournament games.

The State will vote on a change of flag at some point over the next two days.

