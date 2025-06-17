The 2025-26 Schedule: Ole Miss Women's Basketball Releases SEC Opponents
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss women's basketball has unveiled its SEC opponents for the 2026 campaign, as the conference announced games for all 16 schools on Tuesday morning.
The 16-game schedule consists of a single round robin of home or away, with one rotating opponent that will be played at home and away.
Ole Miss will take on Georgia in its lone home-and-away matchup. The Rebels plan to pack the SJB Pavilion for home games against Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
Ole Miss will also take its defense on the road against Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas.
The 2026 conference season will begin Thursday, January 1. The regular season concludes with the 2026 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament being held for the ninth time at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
The tournament, which will include all 16 teams, begins on Wednesday, March 4 and concludes with the championship game on Sunday, March 8.
The women's basketball television schedule will be announced later, as will the date and time for all games.
Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin is returning for year eight in Oxford, coming off Ole Miss' second Sweet 16 appearance in three years.
Three Rebels are back, including SEC All-Freshman Sira Thienou and key reserve Christeen Iwuala.
Nine newcomers will join the Rebels, as McPhee-McCuin has brought in the No. 2 transfer portal class this season, according to ESPN.
The class is highlighted by two-time All-American Cotie McMahon, who was recognized as the top transfer forward this year.
She will be joined by Latasha Lattimore, Debreasha Powe, and other dominant contributors from across the nation.
2025 SEC Home Matchups
Arkansas
Auburn
Georgia
LSU
Mississippi State
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Vanderbilt
2025 SEC Away Matchups
Alabama
Florida
Georgia
Kentucky
Missouri
Oklahoma
South Carolina
Texas
