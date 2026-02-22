Ole Miss Women's Basketball vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Start Time and TV Channel

OXFORD, Miss. – For the fourth and final game in a week-long gauntlet against four AP top 25 opponents, Ole Miss women's basketball is set to travel to Columbia to face South Carolina on Sunday, February 22. Tipoff at the SJB Pavilion will be at 11 a.m. CT, streaming on ESPN.

TEAM FACTS

No. 17/17 Ole Miss Rebels (21-7, 8-5 SEC)

Head Coach: Yolett McPhee-McCuin • 8th Season at Ole Miss (146-102) • 13th Season in Career (240-165)

No. 3/3 South Carolina Gamecocks (26-2, 12-1 SEC)

Head Coach: Dawn Staley • 18th Season at SC (501-112) • 26th Season in Career (673-192)

ON THE AIR

Television: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Beth Mowins

Color: Debbie Antonelli

Pregame: College GameDay

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Graham Doty

SERIES HISTORY

Ole Miss and South Carolina will share the court for the 50th time in series history. With Dawn Staley at the helm of South Carolina's program, Ole Miss has only taken down the Gamecocks once, its last win coming at in the 2010 SEC Tournament.

All-time, South Carolina leads the series 32-17 and holds an 16-4 advantage in Columbia. The Rebels last beat the Gamecocks on the road on Feb. 8, 2009.

There have historically been noteworthy individual performances by Rebels against the Gamecocks. Ole Miss legend Armintie Price had eight steals against South Carolina in the 2004-05 season, which is tied for the fourth-most by a Rebel in a single game in program history. Price went 4-1 against the Gamecocks in her time in Oxford, recording a double-double in every game she played against them.

Ole Miss' best win over South Carolina came in 1995, when the Rebels steamrolled over the Gamecocks, 91-58. The 33-point victory is Ole Miss' most comfortable win over South Carolina, while its 91 points are the most scored by the Rebels in the series.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

SCOUTING THE GAMECOCKS

Legendary head coach Dawn Staley is in her 18th season with South Carolina. With Staley at the helm, South Carolina has remained a threat to any team, at any point in the season.

She recently recorded her 500th win as the Gamecock's head coach, making her the winningest coach in program history. Additionally, she is one of four coaches to win that many games at an SEC school while it was in the league.

The success of the Gamecocks has not stifled this season, entering Sunday's competition as the consensus No. 3 team in the country with a 26-2 overall record and a 12-1 SEC mark.

South Carolina's only losses have come from the two members of the Red River Rivalry, Oklahoma and Texas. Since their last loss, the Gamecocks are on a seven-game win streak which includes victories over No. 6 LSU, No. 5 Vanderbilt and No. 19 Tennessee.

South Carolina's top scorer this season has been sophomore guard Joyce Edwards. She's made the leap from averaging 12.7 points as a freshman to 20.1 this season. A gifted scorer, Edwards has already surpassed 1,000 points for her career in only 64 games played.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

Ta'Niya Latson, Tessa Johnson and Madina Okot follow Edwards in scoring. All three average at least 13 points a game. Latson transferred to South Carolina ahead of this season after a successful stint at Florida State.

She currently has the most career points (2,438) among all active SEC players. Johnson is South Carolina's best 3-point shooter, leading the SEC with a 45.8 percent shooting clip. Okot, South Carolina's 6-foot-6 center, leads the conference in rebounds with 288 this season. She also paces the conference in double-doubles with 17 this season.

Sophomore guard Maddy McDaniel has impressed at running the point. She has an impressive 5.50 assist/turnover ratio which leads the nation. The team itself is 12th in the country in that category.

South Carolina's defense is one of its greatest strengths, particularly in the post. Led by Okot, the Gamecocks average 6.1 blocks per game, which ranks fifth in the nation and second in the SEC.

It's led to South Carolina claiming the second-best defensive field goal percentage in the NCAA, allowing only 33.7 percent of its opponents' shots to go in.

