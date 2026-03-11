The SEC Tournament Schedule: Ole Miss Rebels Open Play With Texas Longhorns Matchup

Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels will open SEC Tournament play on Wednesday evening with a matchup against the Texas Longhorns at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville (Tenn.).

Ole Miss enters postseason play as the No. 15 seed in this year's SEC Tournament following a disappointing 2025-26 campaign following last season's historic Sweet 16 run.

"The whole season’s been tough. We’ve obviously got to put a better product on the floor. I really want to thank the season-ticket holders and the students who supported the team this year," Beard said last week.

"We’re going to do everything we possibly can in the next 12 months to put a better product on the floor next year. Our guys will keep fighting. Today was basically an even basketball game with the exception of the 3-point shot. It just wasn’t our friend today."

Now, the stage is set for Wednesday evening with the Ole Miss Rebels set to open SEC Tournament play with a clash against No. 10 seeded Texas up first on the docket.

What does this year's bracket look like? What's the schedule?

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

The SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule:

*All times Eastern*

Wednesday, March 11 – First Round

Game 1 | No. 16 LSU vs. No. 9 Kentucky | 12:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 2 | No. 13 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Auburn | 3 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 3 | No. 15 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Texas | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 4 | No. 14 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oklahoma | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Thursday, March 12 — Second Round

Game 5 | G1 winner vs. No. 8 Missouri | 12:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 6 | G2 winner vs. No. 5 Tennessee | 3 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 7 | G3 winner vs. No. 7 Georgia | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 8 | G4 winner vs. No. 6 Texas A&M | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Friday, March 13 — Quarterfinals

Game 9 | G5 winner vs. No. 1 Florida | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 10 | G6 winner vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Game 11 | G7 winner vs. No. 2 Alabama | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 12 | G8 winner vs. No. 3 Arkansas | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Saturday, March 14 — Semifinals

Game 13 | G9 winner vs. G10 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 14 | G11 winner vs. G12 winner | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, March 15 — Championship

Game 15 | G13 winner vs. G14 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

