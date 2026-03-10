SEC Tournament Bracket and Odds: Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Gators Strong Favorites
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels will hit the road to Nashville (Tenn.) this week for the SEC Tournament with a clash against the Texas Longhorns up first on the docket.
In what has been nothing short of a disappointing season in the Magnolia State, Beard and Co. have seen a significant decline from last year's Sweet 16 team.
"Regardless of what kind of season you have, conference tournaments bring opportunities. Most of the teams around the country are playing for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. That’s the situation we find ourselves in this year," Beard said.
Now, with the SEC Tournament inching closer the bracket and betting odds have been revealed. Where do the Rebels stand?
The SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule:
*All Times Eastern*
Wednesday, March 11 – First Round
Game 1 | No. 16 LSU vs. No. 9 Kentucky | 12:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 2 | No. 13 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Auburn | 3 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 3 | No. 15 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Texas | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 4 | No. 14 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oklahoma | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Thursday, March 12 — Second Round
Game 5 | G1 winner vs. No. 8 Missouri | 12:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 6 | G2 winner vs. No. 5 Tennessee | 3 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 7 | G3 winner vs. No. 7 Georgia | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 8 | G4 winner vs. No. 6 Texas A&M | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Friday, March 13 — Quarterfinals
Game 9 | G5 winner vs. No. 1 Florida | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Game 10 | G6 winner vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Game 11 | G7 winner vs. No. 2 Alabama | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 12 | G8 winner vs. No. 3 Arkansas | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Saturday, March 14 — Semifinals
Game 13 | G9 winner vs. G10 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Game 14 | G11 winner vs. G12 winner | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Sunday, March 15 — Championship
Game 15 | G13 winner vs. G14 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN
The Betting Lines: SEC Tournament Edition
*All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook*
- Florida -180
- Arkansas +600
- Alabama +850
- Tennessee +950
- Vanderbilt +1200
- Georgia +3500
- Texas A&M +3500
- Kentucky +4500
- Texas +6000
All other teams are +10000 (100/1) or longer.
