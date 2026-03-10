SEC Tournament Bracket and Odds: Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Gators Strong Favorites

Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels will hit the road to Nashville (Tenn.) this week for the SEC Tournament with a clash against the Texas Longhorns up first on the docket.

In what has been nothing short of a disappointing season in the Magnolia State, Beard and Co. have seen a significant decline from last year's Sweet 16 team.

"Regardless of what kind of season you have, conference tournaments bring opportunities. Most of the teams around the country are playing for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. That’s the situation we find ourselves in this year," Beard said.

Now, with the SEC Tournament inching closer the bracket and betting odds have been revealed. Where do the Rebels stand?

The SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule:

*All Times Eastern*

Wednesday, March 11 – First Round

Game 1 | No. 16 LSU vs. No. 9 Kentucky | 12:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 2 | No. 13 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Auburn | 3 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 3 | No. 15 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Texas | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 4 | No. 14 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oklahoma | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Thursday, March 12 — Second Round

Game 5 | G1 winner vs. No. 8 Missouri | 12:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 6 | G2 winner vs. No. 5 Tennessee | 3 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 7 | G3 winner vs. No. 7 Georgia | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 8 | G4 winner vs. No. 6 Texas A&M | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Friday, March 13 — Quarterfinals

Game 9 | G5 winner vs. No. 1 Florida | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 10 | G6 winner vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Game 11 | G7 winner vs. No. 2 Alabama | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 12 | G8 winner vs. No. 3 Arkansas | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Saturday, March 14 — Semifinals

Game 13 | G9 winner vs. G10 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 14 | G11 winner vs. G12 winner | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, March 15 — Championship

Game 15 | G13 winner vs. G14 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

The Betting Lines: SEC Tournament Edition

*All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook*

Florida -180

Arkansas +600

Alabama +850

Tennessee +950

Vanderbilt +1200

Georgia +3500

Texas A&M +3500

Kentucky +4500

Texas +6000

All other teams are +10000 (100/1) or longer.

