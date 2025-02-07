WATCH: Ole Miss Players Rave On AD Keith Carter's Basketball Career Highlights
The Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball program is on the rise, and leading the charge are the coaches and players under the guide of Chris Beard.
Leading the charge of the entire athletic department, however, is none other than Ole Miss basketball alum and current athletic director Keith Carter. Carter has shown a strong skill at attracting elite head coaching talent to Oxford in recent years, but what some current players did not know is that he used to be deadly on the basketball court as a Rebel.
Recently, current Ole Miss basketball players were shown highlights from Carter's playing days, and needless to say, they came away impressed.
You can view the video below.
"I ain't know he had bounce, though," Ole Miss forward Malik Dia said of a put back dunk from Carter. "That put back's crazy. I did not know he had bounce. ... Tough, very tough. I'm a fan. I'm a big fan, actually."
Carter had a productive career at Ole Miss where he was able to show off his athleticism and skill on the hardwood, but he has now taken his love of sports and translated it into becoming a very successful athletic director at his alma mater. Carter was instrumental in hiring names like Beard and football head coach Lane Kiffin, two coaches who have brought brighter days to their respective programs.
Plus, it helps that Carter knows what it's like to be a student athlete. That speaks volumes with the current players.
"We were blessed enough with an AD coming from the basketball team, he knows what we're going through day-in and day-out," guard Matthew Murrell said. "No matter what it is, we know we've got his support because he's been in our shoes."
The basketball Rebels are on the road this weekend as they are scheduled to take on the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge on Saturday night. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.