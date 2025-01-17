'My Boss!' Lane Kiffin, Chris Beard Give Special Shoutouts to Ole Miss AD Keith Carter
The football season has concluded for the Ole Miss Rebels, but basketball season is in full swing, and the men's program is making waves early in SEC play.
Ole Miss is now one of two SEC teams that is still undefeated in conference play, joining the No. 1 Auburn Tigers with that distinction. Most recently, the Rebels took down the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday night, marking the first road win over an AP Top 5 team in program history.
That win was marked by a special performance from forward Malik Dia who became the first Ole Miss player with 20 points and 15 rebounds in a game against an AP-ranked team since Keith Carter did it against No. 18 Temple in 1997. Carter, of course, now serves as the Rebels' athletic director, and that stat drew the eye of football coach Lane Kiffin on social media.
Kiffin shared a post from Cole Cubelic of ESPN and stated, "That's by boss!!" You can view the post below.
Carter is the one who hired both Kiffin and men's basketball head coach Chris Beard, and both of these programs have seen a revival since those hires. The football team has won 10 or more games in three of the last four seasons, and although it fell short of the College Football Playoff in 2024, that is a feat that has not been accomplished since Johnny Vaught was the program's coach in the 1950s and 1960s.
Beard was recently a guest on "Wake Up Mintzy" where he also discussed his relationship with Carter, both as a boss and former basketball player.
"Keith's big-time," Beard said. "From my perspective, it's pretty cool working for an athletic director that played college basketball at the school we're at, Ole Miss. Not only did he play, he was an all-conference, All-American player who impacted winning. It brings a new dynamic to the relationship. I've had some really good ADs in the past, but Keith is just different. Different in a good way.
"Keith is all Ole Miss. He bleeds the blue and red. He's a one-school guy, and it's just awesome working for somebody who has passion for the institution and the basketball program."
Beard and the basketball Rebels return to action on Saturday on the road against Mississippi State. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. CT on ESPN2.