What Can Ole Miss Basketball Do to Bounce Back Following Three Straight Losses?
The Ole Miss Rebels started off conference play in a blaze, winning their first four SEC matchups, but after falling to Mississippi State on the road, the Rebels have yet to get back on track, dropping three consecutive games.
Ole Miss' losses include a heartbreaking loss at home to Texas A&M after only trailing for the final 14 seconds and a road loss at Mizzou where it only led in the opening minutes of the game as it started with an 8-0 run but quickly relinquished the lead to the explosive Tigers offense.
In this time, Ole Miss has seen a number of problems around the court which head coach Chris Beard addressed after their most recent loss.
"They out rebounded us. They got to the free throw line significantly more than us which is an indication that they were the more aggressive team," Beard said on Saturday.
That has been a recurring theme over this skid. Ole Miss has not outrebounded its opponent since the opening game of conference play when it totaled one more rebound then Georgia. The lack of rebounding has been crucial, especially over the last three games.
While the Ole Miss defense has forced over 16 turnovers a game, in the Rebels' skid, they have been out rebounded 183-83 (44 offensive rebounds), giving their opponents the opportunities to cancel out the lost possessions from turnovers.
Another factor Beard harped on was the lack of free throws that his squad has taken. The Rebels have relied heavily on their outside shooting and have veered away from pushing the paint. Ole Miss made this a focus earlier in the year, playing bully ball and taking a majority of their shots in the paint, particularly against Colorado State when the Rebels took 55 shots from the field with only 19 coming from behind the arc.
In addition to pounding the ball down low, they attempted 26 free throws, converting on 19. This ultimately led to an 84-69 win where five Rebels were in double-digit scoring.
Chris Beard and the Rebels have a small break to game plan and prepare for their first-ever conference matchup against Texas as that game will tip-off at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday on ESPN2. Ole Miss looks to get back in the win column before hosting the red-hot AP No. 1 Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon.