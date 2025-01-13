Ole Miss Basketball's Chris Beard Breaks Down Balanced Offensive Plan in Win vs. LSU
Ole Miss basketball has been on a hot streak to start SEC play this season.
The Rebels defeated rival LSU 77-65 in the SJB Pavilion on Saturday to win their third straight SEC game following wins over Arkansas and Georgia coming earlier in the slate. This is the best start to conference play for Ole Miss since the 2018-2019 season.
Despite a slow start to the first half, the Rebels used a monstrous second half to take down the Tigers by double digits. That effort was helped by six Rebels recording eight-plus points.
After the game, Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard discussed how some of his team's turnovers in the first half seemed to come from players pressing too much, and that's not the winning strategy that the Rebels need to adopt.
"We just need 'base hits,'" head coach Chris Beard said postgame. "I've coached teams before where we needed some 'home run' plays, we needed a certain player to put on his 'Superman cape,' but not this team. We have talented players.
"If we'll just come out and play the game, have a leading scorer that's different every game and kind of take what the defense gives us. Basketball turnovers, those are going to happen. But the non-basketball turnovers, the casual plays, the lazy plays, those are the ones we're working really hard to try and improve."
Beard is aiming to not rely on a single player to provide the majority of the points for the Rebels which would be a huge advantage, especially in the SEC. So far this season, the Rebels have had six different leading scorers with no player being the leader more than five times.
Being able to score consistently from across the lineup shows that Beard and company have implemented a philosophy of "offensive diversity," a mindset that could pay off come March.
The Rebels are back in action on Tuesday night taking on No. 5 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPNU.