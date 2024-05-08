Can Jaxson Dart Break Ole Miss Passing Records? Former QB Eli Manning Hopes So
Monday was a big moment for fans of the Ole Miss Rebels, especially those who have an affinity for quarterbacks.
Ole Miss' NIL initiative (The Grove Collective) hosted an evening with former quarterback Eli Manning and current quarterback Jaxson Dart on May 6, providing fans with a meal opportunity as well as a chance to hear from both signal callers.
One of the talking points on Monday evening? The record book.
Manning, who played at Ole Miss from 2000-03, set numerous records at Ole Miss during his career, some of which are still in his possession. If he has his way, though, Dart will supplant him in some of these categories.
“I’m rooting for him to break, he’s probably broken all my records. I want him to break all of them,“ Manning said at The Grove Collective event on Monday. "I want him to go have a big year and go get that SEC Championship.”
READ MORE: Where Will Jaxson Dart Eventually Rank All-Time Among Ole Miss Rebels Quarterbacks?
Of course, Manning has the added benefit of having suited up for four years in Oxford as opposed to what will be Dart's three. The current Ole Miss quarterback came to the Rebels by way of the transfer portal prior to the 2022 season, previously playing for the USC Trojans.
Manning currently holds the school records for career passing yards (10,119) and touchdown passes (84), and he is tied with Matt Corral for most touchdown passes in a single game (6). Dart is currently fifth on the list in career passing yardage with 6,338 yards over two seasons, meaning he would need 3,782 yards in 2024 to surpass the legend.
The career touchdown numbers, however, are probably out of reach for Dart who has thrown for 43 scores as a Rebel. In order to catch Manning, he would need to nearly double that total this fall.
Dart and the Rebels are hopeful to not only compete for the SEC title in 2024, but to push towards the College Football Playoff. The campaign for Ole Miss will begin at home on Aug. 31 against the FCS Furman Paladins.