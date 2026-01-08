How to Watch Ole Miss Football vs. Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff

No. 6 Ole Miss (13-1, 7-1 SEC) will return to action on Thursday night in a College Football Playoff showdown against Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes with a berth to the National Championship on the line.

In what has been a historic season for Pete Golding and the Rebels, the program will look to remain alive against one of America's most well-balanced programs in the Hurricanes.

But for Ole Miss, it's about leaving it out on the gridiron once again with an opportunity to continue the magical season for the Rebels with Golding detailing the program's mindset.

“But to look at one game in the face, like, all right, I’ve got one week. Yes, I’m tired… Yes, I’m beat up… But I’ve got one week to where if I can do everything I possibly can do to leave out the ‘my bads’ and the ‘wish I would haves’ for one week, to have the opportunity to compete for a championship," Golding said this week.

Now, with kickoff inching closer in Glendale (Ariz.), all eyes will be on Golding and Co. with the program looking to remain alive in the College Football Playoff against a fiery Miami squad.

The Game Information: Fiesta Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Miami Hurricanes

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Venue: State Farm Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 13-1 (7-1 SEC)

Miami Hurricanes Record: 12-2 (6-2 ACC)

Odds, Spread and Total: Fiesta Bowl Battle

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +3.5 (-12-)

Miami: -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +136

Miami: -162

Total

Over 53.5 (-104)

Under 53.5 (-118)

The Ole Miss Rebels currently come in as 3.5-point underdogs heading into the Fiesta Bowl clash against Mario Cristobal and Co. at State Farm Stadium.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 53.5 with the line continuing to shift leading into kickoff against the Hurricanes at State Farm Stadium.

Paul Finebaum's Pick:

“I’m still a believer in Ole Miss,” Finebaum stated. “Believing in Ole Miss means you have to believe that Trinidad Chambliss is going to be the most impactful player on that field. …

"It’s not a pick that I have a lot of confidence in, but I’m still gonna — I just hate to pick against this team right now, based on what I know about them.

“Maybe some of it is wanting. Because I would really like to see Ole Miss win at all. Just to show the nation what a fraud Lane Kiffin is.”

Ole Miss and Miami will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN with all eyes on the Rebels looking to make history in the College Football Playoff.

