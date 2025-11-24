The Grove Report

$15 Million Head Coach Emerges as Name to Watch for Ole Miss if Lane Kiffin Leaves

Kiffin's future with the Rebels remains in question, Ole Miss administration circling backup plans if needed.

Zack Nagy

LSU head coach Brian Kelly and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ole Miss Rebels await a decision from head coach Lane Kiffin as the program's decision-maker remains non-committal to a future in Oxford.

As Kiffin mulls over his options, the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have emerged as serious threats to lure him out of the Magnolia State.

It's been a chaotic month for the Ole Miss administration with the program looking to keep their shot-caller in town.

Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].

As it stands, there's a confidence brewing in Baton Rouge surrounding the LSU Tigers in their chances to win the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" this fall.

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Lane Kiffin.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote on Saturday.

"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.

"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."

Now, with Kiffin's future uncertain, there's a potential candidate emerging to replace him if he were to depart Oxford: Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall.

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (left) and Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall (right) embrace after the game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"Ole Miss has been actively in conversations with Jon Sumrall's representatives and I fully believe Jon Sumrall has been waiting for clarity on this job before he makes a move on others - and he's a favorite for Auburn, among others," Rivals' Ben Garrett said via the OM Spirit Podcast.

"I know it for a fact that Ole Miss has already gone very far down the road with Jon Sumrall... Ole Miss would also want to talk to other candidates."

As Kiffin mulls over his future in Oxford, the Ole Miss Rebels appear ready to actively pursue other head coaches with Sumrall emerging as the first name to monitor.

More Ole Miss News:

National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'

Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

Home/Football