$15 Million Head Coach Emerges as Name to Watch for Ole Miss if Lane Kiffin Leaves
The Ole Miss Rebels await a decision from head coach Lane Kiffin as the program's decision-maker remains non-committal to a future in Oxford.
As Kiffin mulls over his options, the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have emerged as serious threats to lure him out of the Magnolia State.
It's been a chaotic month for the Ole Miss administration with the program looking to keep their shot-caller in town.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
As it stands, there's a confidence brewing in Baton Rouge surrounding the LSU Tigers in their chances to win the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" this fall.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote on Saturday.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
Now, with Kiffin's future uncertain, there's a potential candidate emerging to replace him if he were to depart Oxford: Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall.
"Ole Miss has been actively in conversations with Jon Sumrall's representatives and I fully believe Jon Sumrall has been waiting for clarity on this job before he makes a move on others - and he's a favorite for Auburn, among others," Rivals' Ben Garrett said via the OM Spirit Podcast.
"I know it for a fact that Ole Miss has already gone very far down the road with Jon Sumrall... Ole Miss would also want to talk to other candidates."
As Kiffin mulls over his future in Oxford, the Ole Miss Rebels appear ready to actively pursue other head coaches with Sumrall emerging as the first name to monitor.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.