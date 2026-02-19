Ole Miss Football Building Momentum for LSU Tigers Target, Top Louisiana Recruit

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels emerging as a team to watch.

Simien checks in as the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he has seen a meteoric rise as of late with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his pledge.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

The Bayou State star has the Ole Miss Rebels in pursuit as recruiting guru Frank Wilson - who joined the program in December following a four-year stint at LSU - intensifies his push for the elite offensive lineman.

Wilson made his way to Louisiana last month for an in-home visit with Simien and his family as he evaluates his options as schools travel down to The Boot in pursuit of the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America.

Simien has his pick of where he wants to attend college. The "Who's Who" of college football continue extending offers with the Ole Miss Rebels now making their presence felt after Wilson joined the staff, but it's set to be a battle.

Courtesy of Albert Simien on X.

The school to know in Simien's process remains the LSU Tigers as Lane Kiffin and Co. swing for the fences for the elite weapon.

Kiffin has reiterated his desire to lock down the Bayou State on the recruiting scene with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge making sure to get face time with Simien last month.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids."

Now, as Simien evaluates contenders in his recruitment, Ole Miss will be a team to keep tabs on as he eyes an unofficial visit this offseason.

