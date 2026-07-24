2 Key Areas Where Trinidad Chambliss Wants to Grow in Final Season at Ole Miss

Trinidad Chambliss has garnered plenty of attention and respect recently from peers, coaches and media.

More than a handful of national analysts have dubbed him as the country’s top quarterback over the past few weeks. The praise only continued throughout SEC Media Days in Tampa as well, with Chambliss earning a spot on the preseason All-SEC first team at the end of the event.

Chambliss flourished throughout his first rodeo at the Division I level. From being thrown into the fire to the sport’s biggest spotlights, Chambliss lit a spark and changed the trajectory of the Rebels’ 13-win 2025 season.

“Coming into the SEC nerves were high, and expectations were high as well. When you think of college football you think of the SEC. It’s the best conference in the nation. The thing that I got over, the hump that I got over was constantly seeing those guys in practice day in and day out at fall camp,” Chambliss said this week. “Going up against Will Echoles, Kam Franklin, Perk (Suntarine Perkins) every day was really cool. I feel like as more experience came day in and day out, the more comfortable I got. And come games, I was extremely comfortable.”

In 13 starts last fall, Chambliss accounted for over 4,000 yards of offense and 30 touchdowns, while proving to possess unique playmaking abilities. Chambliss thrived under pressure all year The Rebels’, now, $5 million quarterback will have new lofty expectations surrounding the 2026 season.

Second-Year Growth

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss joins the SEC Network Studio in Tampa during 2026 SEC Media Days. | Ole Miss Athletics

Going into his final collegiate campaign, Chambliss believes he hasn’t reached his ceiling yet. Chambliss identified two specific areas of his game in which he wants to see the most growth in this fall.

“I feel like accuracy. As a quarterback if you’re elite with the ball — I feel like the perfect ball beats the coverage,” Chambliss explained. “I feel like that was a main thing for me, making sure that I’m continuing to make my accuracy better as a quarterback. And then also football IQ — X’s and O’s — identifying defensive coverages quicker. Just making sure that I’m elite on all those aspects as a quarterback.”

Chambliss took care of the ball exceptionally in his first go with the Rebels, tossing just three interceptions, and limited turnover worthy plays. As far as accuracy goes, Chambliss went through a six-week stretch — following his first career start against Arkansas — between late September and early November where he averaged a 59.2 completion percentage.

Still, Ole Miss won five of the six contests and were ultimately getting elevated play under center. Chambliss is just looking to be more efficient under Joe Judge and new offensive coordinator John David Baker.

For the most part, Chambliss will be operating a similar offense to the one he was running under Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr.

“I feel like a priority for PG when he was hiring a new OC was stability within the scheme. Knowing JDB’s resume, he was at Ole Miss before, and it’s kind of the same offense. New terminology, but ideally it’s the same.”

Ole Miss’ star quarterback is among the preseason favorites to win the Heisman Trophy this upcoming season, but Chambliss has his eyes set on a bigger goal. The Rebels’ second-year starter is over last year’s run through the College Football Playoffs.

"The standard at Ole Miss is winning the national championship,” Chambliss said in Tampa. “Last year was last year. That's done with. Nobody cares about what we did and what we accomplished last year. It's a new year."

Chambliss and the Rebels will return to the gridiron, Aug. 6, for the beginning of Ole Miss’ first fall camp with Pete Golding running the show. Exactly one month later, Ole Miss and Louisville will meet in Nashville at Nissan Stadium.

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