Ranking Every Ole Miss Position Group Entering Fall Camp

Fall camp is the last opportunity position groups have to establish themselves before the season begins. The receivers might want more touches in the pass game over running the ball, or linebackers could ask for more blitz packages over dropping back into coverage.

Ole Miss has one of the most talented rosters in the SEC, but every position group is at different places. Some groups are returning a lot of talent, others may be acquiring new talent, or there are question marks all around.

Here's how every Ole Miss position group stacks up entering fall camp.

1. Defensive Line

Ole Miss' defensive line has star talent from top to bottom.

Will Echoles is one of the best interior defensive linemen in the country, and Kam Franklin has NFL upside and will now get more snaps with many key players leaving this past offseason. Outside of the actual line, Suntarine Perkins will be attacking the passer in certain plays.

This unit has proven production and multiple players who can be game-wreckers, arguably Ole Miss' strongest overall position group.

2. Running Back

The running back room has been one of Ole Miss' most improved and retooled this offseason.

Kewan Lacy is arguably the best running back in the conference and nation, putting him in a prime position to win the Doak Walker after falling just short last season. Besides the Rebels' star, the coaching staff has brought in the depth needed to be explosive out of the backfield.

Additions such as Makhi Frazier and Joshua Dye will only stregthen this unit, making it one of Ole Miss' most talented.

3. Linebacker

Similar to the running backs, this linebacker unit is one of the Rebels' most retooled.

Suntarine Perkins alone raises the ceiling of the room, being one of the most explosive and highest-upside among defensive players in the SEC. Keaton Thomas will bring experience and similar explosiveness to this defense, and Luke Ferrelli is a fun and promising addition.

The only reason this group isn't higher is that Perkins carries most of the star power; however, that could change as most of the players have extremely high potential.

4. Offensive Line

Ole Miss will enter fall camp with more stability in their offensive line than in recent seasons.

Ole Miss will return all three interior offensive line starters, Brycen Sanders, Patrick Kutas, and Delano Townsend. In football, offensive line continuity is pivotal for the unit's success over a long season. These key returnees will shape this group into one of the Rebels' strongest.

This unit will definitely be solid, with experience and talent providing a strong foundation heading into the season. Now, the focus shifts toward whether this group can become a true strength of the roster.

5. Quarterback

Ole Miss is very happy with their quarterback room.

Trinidad Chambliss is an elite passer and already considered one of the SEC’s top quarterbacks, but the recent noise has shifted the conversation to potentially being the best quarterback in the nation. Deuce Knight is a great backup with extremely high potential who was showcased in limited snaps at Auburn.

Maybe opportunities will arise for Deuce to showcase his talent, but the Rebels are in a win-now mode with Trinidad.

6. Defensive Back

Due to many new additions, this room is a question mark for Ole Miss.

While the Rebels are returning starters such as Jaylon Braxton, head Coach Pete Golding revamped the group with many high-profile transfers.

Joenel Aguero will bring SEC experience from Georgia and is expected to anchor the safety room; Jay Crawford, a former Auburn player who transferred for immediate playing time; Edwin Joseph, who is a highly touted safety from Florida State; and Sharif Denson, who will play in a hybrid role for the Rebels' defense.

While this group is currently questionable, that's not saying they won't be able to establish themselves, as most new additions are high-profile recruits for a reason.

7. Wide Receiver

Similar to the defensive backs, players are expected to step up alongside new additions.

Deuce Alexander will be the only returning starter in this room and is expected to take a leap in his new veteran role. Johntay Cook and Darrell Gill Jr. are both quality transfers from Syracuse, but we haven't seen either produce over an entire SEC season.

The receiver room is talented, but with many key departures and uncertainty in new additions, it's still a question mark for Ole Miss.

8. Tight End

The tight end room enters fall camp as one of the more uncertain position groups on the roster.

Luke Hasz is the projected starter for the Rebels, yet he missed significant time in 2025 due to an ankle injury. Caleb Odom will be a reliable pass catcher and a matchup nightmare due to his wide receiver athleticism with his 6'5" and 240-pound frame.

This group is deep, but the other groups on the list are more talented and have more proven production.

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