2 Ole Miss Players Are Building Momentum This Week at Fall Camp

As the Ole Miss Rebels wrap up the first week of fall camp, there has already been an emergence of players to watch over the next several weeks.

Everyone already knows about the core nucleus that head coach Pete Golding was able to retain this offseason. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, running back Kewan Lacy, and defensive tackle Will Echoles are known quantities.

But what about the guys behind them, who must step up and play big roles? What have they done thus far?

Blake Purchase, Edge Rusher

Oregon outside linebacker Blake Purchase works out during practice with the Oregon Ducks Friday, Aug. 9, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On paper, there may be no bigger question than the defensive line for Ole Miss entering fall camp. However, it’s specifically in the pass-rush department where the questions lie. While they do return the likes of Williams Echols and Kam Franklin, they are having to replace last season’s leader in sacks, Princewill Umanmielen.

Suntarine Perkins certainly figures into the equation of who can step up and fill that void. Yet, they will undoubtedly need more than just Perkins. Which is where the transfer portal addition of Blake Purchase comes into the equation.

After spending three years behind some talented defensive lines at Oregon, Oxford provides Purchase the opportunity to make a name for himself. He recorded 4.5 sacks last season while playing in 15 games on a talented Oregon defensive front, but is now looking for more consistent opportunities at Ole Miss.

While the Rebels haven’t even made it through the first full week of fall camp, it is worth noting the confidence that Echoles expressed in Purchase.

“Blake Purchase is a guy I honestly feel can lead the SEC in sacks,” Echoles said. “His work ethic, the way he approaches the game and his skill set are amazing.”

Deuce Alexander, Wide Receiver

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (11) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a similar vein to Purchase, Alexander finds himself stepping into the spotlight this fall camp. He is no longer playing behind De’Zhaun Stribling, Harrison Wallace III, and Cayden Lee. Nor will he be competing for receptions with tight end Dae’Quan Wright.

The former four-star recruit now finds himself as a top returning target for quarterback Trinidad Chambliss in a receiver room mostly filled with newcomers. Alexander already boasts previous rapport with Chambliss, and while it only netted him 684 yards and two touchdowns last season after transferring into Wake Forest, this season stands out as a true breakout opportunity.

The pressure was already on Alexander following the offseason departures, but it only grows as he now inherits the famed No. 1 jersey that was previously worn by top wide-outs like AJ Brown, Jonathan Mingo, and Stribling.

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