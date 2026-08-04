2 Ole Miss Returning Starters With the Most to Prove This Season

The Ole Miss Rebels have something to prove in 2026. They want to silence the doubters who think another College Football Playoff run isn't in the cards for Pete Golding's team.

They certainly have the roster to do so, returning key contributors such as Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy, and Will Echoles. They supplemented the current roster with big additions through the transfer portal and are bringing in an impressive 2026 freshman class.

There are a couple of returning starters who have something to prove this season.

Deuce Alexander, WR

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the biggest question with the Rebels is the level of talent that exists in the wide receiver room. Ole Miss suffered some losses at that position and brought in a pair of Syracuse wideouts with Darrell Gill Jr. and Johntay Cook II.

However, there is a lot of pressure on Deuce Alexander to emerge as the lead wide receiver. As a junior, he recorded 44 catches for 684 yards and two touchdowns. He was also involved in the running game with 19 carries for 122 yards.

It's exciting to have someone like Lacy in the backfield. The running game will be the focal point of this Ole Miss offense, but someone like Alexander has to make secondaries think about him. If the offense can't effectively pass the ball, the entire operation is at risk.

Alexander is the leader and while he'll have some help around him, the incoming senior could be the difference maker between a good and bad season for the Rebels offense.

Suntarine Perkins, LB

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) celebrates a defensive play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suntarine Perkins is coming off a 4.5 sack season, a major step down from his sophomore season, where he recorded 10.5 sacks. While that statistic may not tell the entire story, Perkins has to bounce back this season.

Perkins, Echoles, and Kam Franklin will anchor the defensive line. It's a massive strength of this Ole Miss defense. Obviously, the Rebels have to get after the quarterback to give their team a fighting chance to win games. If Perkins can unlock his pass-rushing abilities, the defense's ceiling rises quite a bit.

Golding is a defensive mastermind. He was able to assemble the defense to his liking this offseason, and Perkins is at the center. He was picked to the Preseason SEC Second-Team, and Perkins has to play like it in 2026.

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