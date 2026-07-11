One Ole Miss Player With the Most to Prove Heading Into the 2026 Season.

It may not seem like it, but the Ole Miss Rebels have a lot riding on the 2026 season. No, this isn't a make-or-break season, but it could be a program changing season.

The Rebels are one season removed from a culture shift. Last season, the program appeared in their first-ever College Football Playoff semifinal. With a lot of the core talent from that team coming back, the expectations are the same this season.

To get back to the CFP semifinal, first-year head coach Pete Golding will have to get the most out of his team. There is one player on this roster who will have the most to prove as the team preps for what should be another special season.

Defensive Standout

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pass rushing has become the ultimate stat for the football sickos who keep up with every single thing that happens on the field.

While sack numbers don't tell the whole story of a defense, getting to the quarterback is very important. This season, the Rebels will be leaning on linebacker Suntarine Perkins to strike fear in the hearts of all the quarterbacks on the schedule.

In his sophomore season with the Rebels back in 2024, Perkins had 10.5 sacks. It was a season that saw the Rebels lead the SEC in sacks with 52.

However, 2025 was a different story for Perkins. The then junior pass rusher's sack total dropped to 4.5 sacks this past season.

Simply put, the Rebels need Perkins to find that juice he had back in 2024.

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) strip sacks Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) in the fourth quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perkins won't be alone in his duties of chasing down quarterbacks. The Rebels will also be counting on defensive end Kam Franklin to apply the pressure on the other side of the defensive line.

Franklin had five sacks this past season, and the expectations are that number will be higher in 2026.

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) waits for the snap during the second quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot of the talk surrounding the Rebels this summer has been about the offense, and rightfully so. However, if they want to get over the hump, Golding will need his defense to take the next step.

In order to take that next step, the Rebels will be looking at Perkins to be one of the leaders of the defense. Another special season could go down in Oxford this fall, and if it does, Perkins will be one of the reasons.

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