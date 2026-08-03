Was Ole Miss Picked too High or Too Low in the SEC?

The Ole Miss Rebels are kicking off the 2026 college football season in a non-conference clash with the Louisville Cardinals.

With all the talk about SEC teams scheduling cupcake games, the Rebels are not afraid to take on competition from the ACC.

This season has the potential to be another memorable year in Oxford. The Rebels have the talent to go on another deep run in the College Football Playoff. Recently, the SEC media released their preseason rankings for the conference. The Rebels came in at number three.

Just ahead of the Rebels are the Texas Longhorns at number two, and the Georgia Bulldogs at the top spot. That's great company, but are the Rebels in their rightful spot as they prepare for the season?

A New Look

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding is dunked with a Gatorade cooler by his players after their game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Rebels do have a lot of talent this season, there are some uncertainties facing this team. For example, first-year head coach Pete Golding is kind of an unknown in the top spot on the sidelines.

Sure, Golding took down Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs last season in the College Football Playoff, but now the new Rebels head coach will face his first regular season in the SEC.

Golding earned experience last season in the CFP that not many first time head coaches get the opportunity to have. Will it lead to him being ready to run through the SEC gauntlet in his first season?

Great Expectations

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though he isn't the most beloved character around the program anymore, former head coach Lane Kiffin still deserves credit for helping build this program.

But his absence this season is weighing too much into the thought process of where the Rebels should be ranked coming into the season.

Another team facing mountains of pressure is the Longhorns. Just like last season, Steve Sarkisian's squad is earning a lot of praise before they take the field.

But the Longhorns missed the College Football Playoff last season. On paper, they have all the talent in the world. However, they have yet to pass the eye test. If there's one team the Rebels could be ranked in front of, it's the Longhorns.

Putting Stock In The Rankings

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the grand scheme of things, how important are preseason rankings? The Rebels were ranked 21st in the country to start last season. They finished the season in the CFP semifinal.

Preseason rankings may not mean much by the time November rolls around. But for now, they are a strong starting point to see where a program has changed over the offseason.

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