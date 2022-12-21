2023 Interior Offensive Lineman Ethan Fields Signs National Letter of Intent With Ole Miss

Skip to main content

2023 Interior Offensive Lineman Ethan Fields Signs With Ole Miss Rebels

The Ole Miss Rebels added to their offensive line on national signing day with three-star recruit Ethan Fields signing his national letter of intent.
GEISMAR, La. -- Ole Miss has bolstered its interior offensive line depth with 2023 three-star Ethan Fields signing his national letter of intent with the Rebels on Wednesday.

Fields recently committed to Ole Miss on Dec. 16 after previously being committed to the Purdue Boilermakers. Ole Miss brought in John Garrison to be its new offensive line coach on Dec. 11 and the newly hired assistant immediately got to work flipping Fields from Purdue.

Garrison spent plenty of time recruiting Fields while we has the offensive line coach for the NC State Wolfpack so the 

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound recruit is rated as the No. 78 interior offensive lineman in the nation and the No. 41 player in the state of Louisiana, according to his 247Sports profile.

The Geismar, La., native was recruited by the LSU Tigers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Indiana Hoosiers, Louisville Cardinals, Tulane Green Wave, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, and Purdue.

Fields is the third offensive lineman to sign with the Rebels on NSD, joining four-star recruit Brycen Sanders and three-star Izavion Miller.

