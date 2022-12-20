Ole Miss Transfer Portal Quarterback Tracker

It's never too early to look ahead to the 2023 college football season, especially at quarterback, under Lane Kiffin.

The Ole Miss Rebels head coach has been among the best in the country offensively since arriving in Oxford back in 2020, even with different passers at the helm at the game's most important position.

After the 2022 season came to a close, considerable turnover in the room followed behind starter Jaxson Dart. Former blue-chip addition Luke Altmyer hit the NCAA transfer portal and the program's verbal commitment in the recruiting class of 2023, Marcel Reed, flipped his pledge to Texas A&M just before the Early Signing Period opened up on December 21.

It likely means the Rebels will once again recruit the portal, much like it did last offseason with Dart, with the depth and future of the QB room in mind.

The Grove Report will filter QB-specific portal updates in one spot (for all other positions, check out this tracker).

DECEMBER 20

1. Could Florida become a player for Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall? One report says yes. McCall has two years of eligibility remaining and projects as one of the most efficient passers in the country. He also possesses dual-threat qualities that shine in an offensive attack like Kiffin's.

2. While Ole Miss could court a bevy of options in the portal, late class of 2022 addition and Florida High School state champion Davin Wydner let his followers know not to count him out or sleep on him in the battle to back up Dart this offseason. He was the state of Florida's Class 4A Player of the Year in 2021.

