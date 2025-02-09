2025 Position Preview: Ole Miss Football Tight Ends
The Ole Miss Rebels have been strong at the tight end position over the years with guys like Evan Engram, Dawson Knox, and, most recently, Caden Prieskorn, but now the room might be stronger than it's ever been in Oxford.
The Rebels return some valuable production to the tight end position in 2025, but they have also done some shopping in the transfer portal that has boosted the group's talent. Let's take a look at how part of the tight end room is shaping up for Ole Miss next season.
Dae'Quan Wright
The transfer from Virginia Tech was a big time addition for the Rebels in the 2024 portal. Wright assumed a bigger role in the offense as he and Prieskorn would sometimes occupy the field simultaneously.
Wright is a big body who has a big catch radius, something that will help Austin Simmons next year as first year quarterbacks love to use the tight end as a safety blanket.
Wright is also a willing blocker who isn't afraid to take on big time defensive lineman and linebackers in the SEC. He should be the top tight end option in Oxford next season, but there is also a strong supporting cast around him at the position.
Luke Hasz
The transfer from Arkansas has spent two seasons with the Razorbacks where he has hauled in a combined 577 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. The tight end committed to Arkansas out of Bixby (Oklahoma) High School as a four-star prospect, good enough to make him the No. 12 player nationally at his position and the No. 4 player out of Oklahoma in the 2023 cycle.
Hasz is a big time player who brings another big-body target for Austin Simmons in 2025.
Trace Bruckler
Bruckler adds a new wrinkle to this room as the transfer from New Mexico is an athletic freak who moves like a wide receiver.
Bruckler moves well and has great hands, again another great addition for this receiving corps. Look for Bruckler to have a breakout season as his athleticism will give him versatility in a Lane Kiffin offense.