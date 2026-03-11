How to Watch Ole Miss Basketball vs. Texas Longhorns in First Round of SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The 2026 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament has arrived, as the Ole Miss men's basketball team heads to Nashville to take on Texas in the first round on Wednesday, March 11 at 6 p.m. in Bridgestone Arena and on the SEC Network.

TEAM FACTS

Ole Miss Rebels (Record: 12-19, 4-14 SEC)

Head Coach: Chris Beard • 3rd Season at Ole Miss (56-43) • 293-141 career record (14th Season)

Texas Longhorns (Record: 18-13, 9-9 SEC)

Head Coach: Sean Miller • 1st Season at Texas (18-13) • 455-209 career record (21st Season)

ON THE AIR

Television: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Tom Hart

Analyst: Dane Bradshaw

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Gary Darby

Analyst: Murphy Holloway

SERIES HISTORY VS. TEXAS

This will be the 18th total matchup between the two teams and second of the season, first meeting back in 1955.

The Longhorns lead the all-time series 10-7, and are up 3-0 on Ole Miss when playing on neutral ground. In their matchup in Austin this season, the Longhorns fought off a second-half comeback attempt by the Rebels after they took a late three-point lead with just over three minutes left. This will be the first meeting between Ole Miss and Texas in the SEC Tournament and the postseason.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

LAST MEETING: February 7, 2026 (L, 68-79, Austin, Texas)

• Trailing by 12 at the half on the road, Ole Miss stormed back and held a three-point lead with three and a half minutes to go, before Texas inched in front late.

• Eduardo Klafke (Ole Miss): 16 points, six rebounds, four assists.

• Matas Vokietaitis (Texas): 27 points, 9-10 FG, 9-12 FT, seven rebounds, one assist, one block.

SCOUTING THE LONGHORNS

Texas finished their regular season schedule with a record of 18-13 overall, going 9-9 during SEC action. They closed out their slate with losses in four of their final five games, dropping a pair of games to Georgia and Florida before defeating Texas A&M, before finishing with losses to Arkansas and Oklahoma.

They earned the 10th seed in the SEC Tournament due to their finish in the standings, and currently hold a ranking of 41st in the NET and 33rd in KenPom. Entering the SEC Tournament, Texas sits just inside the field for the 2026 NCAA Tournament by earning one of the last four byes, according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

The Longhorns are led by SEC Newcomer of the Year and Second Team All-SEC selection Dailyn Swain in both points and rebounds per game, averaging 17.7 in the scoring column and 7.5 on the boards.

Joining his head coach in the move from Xavier to Texas, Swain has been filling the box score all season, shooting 55.4 percent from the floor, sinking 28 threes, and ranking among the best in the SEC with 55 steals.

Center Matas Vokietaitis ranks second on the team with an average of 15.7 points per game, ranking among the nation's best in getting to the free throw line having made 170 shots on 244 attempts from the charity stripe.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

Notable NCAA Team Statistical Rankings:

- Free throws made per game, 19.8, 5th

- Free throw attempts per game, 26.4, 7th

- Rebound margin, +7.6, 16th

- Points per game, 84.4, 22nd

- Field goal percentage, 49.0, 27th

- Fastbreak points per game, 13.6, 52nd

Named the head coach at Texas in March of 2025, Sean Miller is in his first season with the Longhorns, following a successful three years during a second stint at Xavier.

For 12 seasons from 2009-2021, Miller was the head coach at Arizona where he led the Wildcats to seven NCAA Tournaments, including three runs to the Elite Eight. He got his first NCAA head coaching job at Xavier in 2004, coaching for five seasons while making the NCAA Tournament in each of his final four years.

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community: