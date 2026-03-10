Ole Miss Football, Penn State Nittany Lions Among Top Schools for Elite EDGE

Rockford (Ill.) Guilford three-star edge rusher Keysan Taylor has multiple visits on deck this offseason with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels set to receive one of their own.

Taylor checks in as a Top-40 EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Class with contenders emerging in his process as Golding and Co. look to make their presence felt for the Indiana native this spring and summer.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Indiana Hoosiers, Vanderbilt Commodores, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Taylor has shined as a two-way weapon on the prep scene where he is coming off of a strong junior campaign after tallying 68 total tackles (23 for a loss), 6.5 sacks, seven pass deflections, and an interception.

The electrifing prospect took back the interception for a touchdown and also had 23 catches for 430 yards and four touchdowns on offense in 2025 where he accumulated five total scores.

Now, contenders are emerging with the Ole Miss Rebels intensifying their pursuit with the program set to get Taylor down to campus on an unofficial visit this spring followed by an official visit during the summer.

Rockford (Ill.) Guilford EDGE Keysan Taylor has finalized his March-April visits.



Along with the Ole Miss coaching staff set to host Taylor, the Vanderbilt Commodores and Indiana Hoosiers will get the coveted prospect to campus on multi-day stays. Penn State and Michigan State are also on the docket, according to Rivals.

Golding and Co. have multiple defensive weapons set to be in Oxford this offseason on visits with a primary focus now set on the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More three-star edge rusher Marvin Nguetsop is on that list where he has locked in a pair of visits to Oxford this offseason.

Nguetsop checks in as a Top-25 EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with contenders climbing up the list as he begins setting both official and unofficial trips for the spring and summer months.

The 6-foot-7, 275-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan Wolverines, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Georgia Bulldogs, and South Carolina Gamecocks, among several others, as his meteoric rise continues.

Nguetsop has set multiple unofficial trips for this offseason:

- Kentucky Wildcats: March 13

- Ohio State Buckeyes: March 14

- Michigan Wolverines: March 16

- Michigan State Spartans: March 17

- South Carolina Gamecocks: March 18

- Georgia Bulldog: March 19

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 20

- Tennessee Volunteers: March 21

- UCLA Bruins: April 14

