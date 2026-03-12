SEC Tournament Results: Ole Miss Basketball Stun Texas Longhorns in Thrilling Win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Ole Miss defense proved to be too much as it downed Texas 76-66 on Wednesday night in the First Round of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.

With under a minute and a half to go in the game, Ilias Kamadine would secure the win for the Rebels after scoring a fastbreak euro-step layup to put the team up 72-63.

Ole Miss (13-19, 4-14 SEC) made its defensive presence felt early in the first half, swiping three steals and recording three blocks, allowing the offense to get out to a 5-0 lead.

Texas (18-14, 9-9 SEC) would battle back to get within one possession with under thirteen minutes left in the half; however, that would be the last time the Longhorns got within a possession the rest of the half.

With five blocks and eight steals, the Ole Miss defense continued to keep Texas at bay and ride Malik Dia's 17 first-half points to a 41-30 lead at halftime.

In the second half, the Rebels continued to cruise, maintaining a five-to-10-point lead throughout the first 15 minutes of action.

With four minutes left to play, Texas's Jordan Pope hit a three-pointer to put the Longhorns within three, 66-63. However, a made dunk by James Scott followed by a tipped-in layup on the next possession would set up Kamardine's games-sealing layup.

The Rebels now prepare for Georgia on Thursday, March 12, in the Second Round of the SEC Tournament at 6 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

NOTABLES

- With just three turnovers, Ole Miss matched the SEC Tournament record, last done by Vanderbilt in 2004 and Alabama in 1997.

- Malik Dia led all scorers with 23 points, his sixth 20-point game in the past eight contests.

- James Scott narrowly missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds, while adding three blocks and a steal on defense.

- Ole Miss set a new season best with 12 steals tonight, led by Ilias Kamardine and Patton Pinkins with three each.

