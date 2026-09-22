3 Florida Florida Playmakers Ole Miss Must Contain In the Swamp

This Saturday, the No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels will travel to The Swamp to take on the No. 21 Florida Gators.

Both teams' offenses have been productive this season. Florida hasn't had a game where they haven't put up at least 44 points, and Ole Miss has two 41-point performances and the 32-24 win over No. 10 LSU.

In a shootout, Florida has some players who can give Ole Miss' landshark defense trouble; here are three of them.

1. Running Back Jadan Baugh

Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Florida Gators at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Florida Gators defeated Auburn Tigers 44-39. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The highlight of Florida's offense has been star running back Jadan Baugh. So far this season, he's run for 458 yards and eight touchdowns on 54 carries.

Baugh and Florida's running game could be the difference-maker on Saturday, especially if Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy is out or limited. Lacy is currently set to be a game-time decision.

Ole Miss' run defense has been solid this season thanks to the additions of linebackers Keaton Thomas and Luke Ferrelli this offseason. However, Baugh will be the best back they've faced so far, and if there was going to be a player to expose a problem with the run defense, it's him.

2. Quarterback Aaron Philo

Florida Gators quarterback Aaron Philo celebrates with offensive lineman Harrison Moore after scoring a touchdown against the Campbell Fighting Camels during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offseason, Aaron Philo followed Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner from Georgia Tech to Florida. Philo was always a backup to Haynes King at Georgia Tech, but this season he's emerged as the starter for the Gators.

Through Florida's first three games, Aaron Philo has a completion percentage over 73%, more than 700 yards, eight touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Florida and Philo will be looking to continue that momentum against an Ole Miss secondary coming off arguably its best performance of the season against LSU.

3. Wide Receiver Vernell Brown III

Florida Gators wide receiver Vernell Brown III runs with the ball against the Campbell Fighting Camels during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vernell Brown III has been the most productive receiver for Florida so far this season. He's caught 14 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

He's also been more productive than other Florida receivers in the games against Auburn and FAU, and with transfer wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. still considered a game-time decision, Brown has the opportunity to shine again.

Brown has been Aaron Philo's favorite and most consistent target so far this season. If the Gators want to keep up with Ole Miss and the talent on that roster, Baugh, Philo and Brown all need to have big games.

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