Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From Top-10 Running Back in America
De Kalb (Miss.) Kemper Country four-star running back Damarius Yates has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Sunday.
Yates, a Top-10 running back in America, is fresh off of a visit to Oxford where Kiffin and Co. ultimately sealed the deal in his recruiting process.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder out of the Magnolia State had the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, battling for a pledge, but it's Ole Miss that has now won out down the stretch.
Yates backed off of a commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in December after pledging to the program on Sept. 15.
“Thanks to Mississippi State coaches and staff for taking their chance on me during my recruitment but Mississippi State is not the place for me,” Yates wrote announcing his decision on X.
During his junior campaign in 2024, rushed for 1,339 yards and 15 touchdowns while also reeling in 30 receptions for 453 yards and four touchdowns.
A dynamic back that makes his presence felt in multiple ways on the gridiron, Yates' ability to shine as a pass-catcher is what has had his stock soar as a Top-10 running back in America.
Yates is the second running back to pledge to the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Ja'Michael Jones: Coveted Alabama Running Back
The Montgomery (Ala.) Pike Road three-star running back committed to the Ole Miss Rebels on March 23 with the program turning up the heat following a visit.
Jones, a 5-foot-10, 190-pounder with a myriad of schools pursuing his services, announced his pledge to the Rebels fresh off of a weekend trip to Oxford during Spring Camp.
The impressive Alabama running back recently revealed Ole Miss in his final eight schools alongside Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee as the finalists.
Just one week later, Jones then shut down his process and went public a verbal commitment to the Rebels.
Jones has received over 30 offers during his prep career with Kiffin's crew now making the move for one of the top running backs in the South.
Now, Ole Miss has its running back tandem for the future with both Jones and Yates verbally committed to the program.
