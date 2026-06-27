Ole Miss Makes Huge Splash With Commitment From 4-Star WR

After making the College Football Playoff last year, despite a multitude of distractions near the end of the season, the Ole Miss Rebels are looking to prove in 2026 that last year wasn't because of the old regime.

For new head coach Pete Golding, winning the year starts on the recruiting trail. Stacking elite classes will keep the Rebels on the side of success and in a constant state of reloading, rather than rebuilding.

The program took a big step in that direction after landing four-star wide receiver Alvin Mosley, one of the top pass catchers in the country. For Mosley, it was an easy decision for him, Oxford felt like home, and now he will call it that next season.

What Makes Mosley an Elite Talent

Head coach Pete Golding speaks at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mosley is one of the most enticing names at the receiver position. He ranks as the No. 17 receiver in the class and a top-120 prospect overall. Standing at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, he has a typical frame for a receiver and uses a rare combination of size and speed to dominate in the passing game.

As a receiver, he uses a background of basketball to help his style of play. He shows quick, precise footwork, paired with great hands to be a significant target for quarterbacks. With a background of playing defense as well, it gives him the insight as to how defensive backs would guard him, providing him an edge in football IQ.

He has the production numbers to back up the hype as well, finishing this past season with 1,138 yards and 20 touchdowns on 67 receptions, averaging 17 yards per reception. Mosley also proved to be lethal on the ground as well, gaining 190 yards and seven touchdowns on 21 carries.

How Mosley Fits in on the Rebels Future

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) reacts in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Already having established what a great talent Mosley is, he will be a critical addition to the class. That's not just because of his skill set, either, but also because he is the first receiver to commit to the Rebels for the cycle.

Getting on campus could be where Mosley really elevates the value he brings to the Rebels program. Of the 15 receivers on the roster currently for the 2026 season, nine of them are juniors or higher, with six of those being seniors.

There is a path for Mosley to make an immediate impact on campus, making him one of the most valuable members of the Rebels top-20 class in the cycle.

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