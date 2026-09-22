3 Matchups That Will Decide Ole Miss' Week 4 Game Against Florida

The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off an emotional victory against the LSU Tigers in Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford. Pete Golding's team notched another signature win, a common theme over the last eight or nine months.

But the Rebels have to flip the page. The No. 21 Florida Gators await them, and this will be an extremely difficult road test. Ole Miss took care of Florida last year, but a lot has changed under new head coach Jon Sumrall.

As the Rebels seek their first win in Gainesville since 2008, here are three matchups to keep an eye on this Saturday.

Jadan Baugh vs. the Rebels' Front Six

Ole Miss defensive end Kam Franklin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Gators have an exciting running back in Jadan Baugh. The junior is second in rushing yards (458) in the FBS and has eight rushing touchdowns (T-1st). Golding spoke highly of Baugh.

“Obviously, the running back you know we've played against is an elite player. I think one of the best backs in the country,” Golding said.

Ole Miss did a nice job against the run in the first half against LSU, but Dilin Jones had more room to run in the second half. The Rebels' defensive line will have a tall task with Baugh. If they can put Florida in second-and-long situations, that would be a huge advantage.

Florida Defensive Line vs. Ole Miss Offensive Line

Florida Gators' Jayden Woods. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other side, a battle between Florida's defensive line and Ole Miss' offensive line should be fun to watch. The Gators have 11 sacks this year, and they got after Auburn last week. Jayden Woods and Emmanuel Oyebadajo each recorded 2.5 sacks against the Tigers.

Trinidad Chambliss was sacked twice against LSU, and the offensive line must keep him upright on Saturday. A sack can fire up a home crowd, and the Rebels cannot give momentum to Florida. This matchup could determine the game's outcome.

Lucas Carneiro vs. Patrick Durkin

Ole Miss Rebels place kicker Lucas Carneiro. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, we can talk about the enticing quarterback matchup or an intriguing duel out wide, but why not show love to the kickers?

Carneiro has been nearly automatic since arriving in Oxford. He hasn't missed an extra point, but he missed a 52-yard field goal against the Tigers. Durkin comes over from Tulane having missed one field goal inside of 50 yards last year.

This season, Durkin hasn't missed a kick. This should be a close game, and it could come down to which kicker is better. It's something to keep an eye on.

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