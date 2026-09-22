Ole Miss is Facing a Much Different Florida Team Than The One It Ran All Over in 2025

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding and the Rebels will travel to Gainesville, Florida, this Saturday to take on the No. 21-ranked Florida Gators.

This will be the second time Golding has taken on Jon Sumrall, the coach of the Gators, as Summerall was the Tulane coach during Ole Miss' College Football Playoff run, a game where the Rebels won 41-10 in what was Golding's first win as a head coach.

The Rebels will need to focus after emotions ran high following their victory over rival SEC school LSU on Saturday, as the Rebels will come into The Swamp as underdogs despite being ranked higher in the AP Poll.

This Florida Team Is Completely Different Than Last Year

Head basketball coach Todd Golden, new Womens basketball head coach Tammi Reiss, and Florida head football coach Jon Sumrall pose for a photo during a press conference after spring practice at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jon Sumrall has transformed the Florida Gators into something that they were not really before; the Gators can actually score points this season.

Last year under Billy Napier and quarterback DJ Lagway, the Gators really struggled to get anything going offensively, as their run-heavy scheme with star running back Jadan Baugh would only work for so long against teams who could stop the run.

Florida landed quarterback Aaron Philo from Georgia Tech, who followed his offensive coordinator to the Gators' staff as well. Philo has been elite so far, throwing for 721 yards and six touchdowns while also throwing two interceptions.

The Florida Gators' Offense Is Legit

Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) and quarterback Aaron Philo (12) celebrate a touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on Florida Gators at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Florida Gators defeated Auburn Tigers 44-39. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Rebels' secondary has shown times of struggle, but they finally seemed to get it together with the return of Antonio Kite and Sharief Denson against LSU.

The Gators have a magnificent wide receiving core, and the leader is Dallas Wilson. Wilson is an elite physical wide receiver who can win jump balls while also having great speed and length. Through three games, he has put up 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns, as he has been one of Philo's favorite targets all season long.

Vernell Brown Jr. is another player to watch out for, as the Rebels will have their hands full with this speedy wide receiver, who has posted similar numbers to Wilson. Brown has 14 catches for 246 yards and two touchdowns through three games.

Match the two elite wide receivers with one of the best running backs in the country in Jadan Baugh, and the Gators' offense will be hard to stop on Saturday. Pete Golding will have his hands full with the elite offensive talent from the Gators.

Sign up to our free news letter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.