3 Ole Miss Rebels Football Players Under the Most Pressure Entering Fall Camp

The Ole Miss Rebels are coming into the 2026 college football season with a surprising under-the-radar feeling.

A season removed from a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance, the Rebels' stock has seemed to have gone down since the departure of former head coach Lane Kiffin.

However, this team is still full of talent, which includes two Heisman Trophy candidates. But who is facing the most pressure this offseason? Here are three Rebels facing mountains of pressure as the team enters fall camp.

Deuce Alexander, WR

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (11) attempts to make a catch defended by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) in the first quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been a lot of talk this summer about the wide receiver unit being the weakest link on the Rebels' roster.

Junior wide receiver Deuce Alexander would like to prove those doubters wrong. Alexander is the one returning Rebels receiver who will see a lot of time this fall.

Most of the unit will be looking at him for guidance during camp, and this could be the moment for Alexander to stand out in an overlooked group.

Luke Hasz, TE

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Luke Hasz (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second quarter during the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An injury last season slowed down tight end Luke Hasz. However, this year, the team will need him to take the next step.

Not saying there will be a battle for the tight end position in camp, but if Hasz wants to establish that he is the top player in the unit, a strong camp would be in his best interest.

Will the ankle injury have lingering effects on the Rebels' tight end? That will be an interesting story to follow during camp.

Luke Ferrelli, LB

Nov 22, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Luke Ferrelli (41) reacts after a blocked field goal attempt by Stanford Cardinal during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably the biggest addition first-year head coach Pete Golding made in the transfer portal was former California Golden Bears linebacker Luke Ferrelli.

Ferrelli will be the middle linebacker for the Rebels this season and will need to quickly become one of the leaders in the defensive unit.

Being a defensive coach, Golding will want to set the tone early with his defense this season. Look for Ferrelli to really be trying to make some noise during camp.

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SEC Media Days have wrapped up, which means the season is practically here. It won't be long before the Rebels meet the Louisville Cardinals to get their regular season underway.

Fall camp is going to be a grind, especially with a new head coach at the helm. However, this is the time of year when champions are made. That's the only thing that matters for these Rebels.

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