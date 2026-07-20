Which Ole Miss Players Are Living Up to Their NIL Expectations?

As the Ole Miss Rebels are just a few weeks away from the start of fall camp, preparation for the upcoming season will finally enter its final stretch.

However, while a snap of the 2026 season has yet to be taken, there are already several Rebels who are living up to their NIL expectations.

Trinidad Chambliss, QB

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no more correct answer than the former Division II quarterback, whose name many didn’t know heading into SEC Media Days this time last year.

After leading the Rebels to their first appearance in the College Football Playoff and wins over Tulane and Georgia, Chambliss is undoubtedly making more than he did last season. Yet, as he enters his senior season, Chambliss stands out as a major return on investment for Ole Miss.

He transferred in expecting to be a backup to Austin Simmons before an injury gave way to him becoming the guy in Oxford. He finished eighth in voting for the Heisman Trophy last season, and with his return, he figures to be among the favorites for an invite to New York for the ceremony this coming season.

Will Echoles, DT

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From a four-star recruit who signed with Ole Miss as part of the 2024 class, Echoles has lived up to and beyond his rankings. He earned first-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press while finishing fourth on the Rebels in tackles with 68.

Meanwhile, his 11.5 tackles for a loss finished third on the team, and his five sacks ranked only behind Princewill Umanmielen last season. Echoles enters this season as a team leader and one of the Rebels' best players on defense, already proving a return on Ole Miss’s investment.

Deuce Alexander, WR

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrates with Ole Miss wide receiver Deuce Alexander (11) after scoring a touchdown during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. The Egg Bowl game marks the 122nd meeting between the two teams. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even while playing on the same team as De’Zhaun Stribling, Harrison Wallace, and Cayden Lee, Alexander still managed to finish among the top three in receiving yards last season. His 684 yards and two touchdowns on 44 receptions ranked only behind Wallace and Stribling.

Now, with both of those top targets off to the NFL, 2026 provides a major opportunity for Alexander to be the Rebels' go-to receiver. Sure, his biggest challenge is yet to come, as this season will be that.

Yet, after transferring from Wake Forest ahead of last season, Alexander has already seemingly surpassed expectations.

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