Trinidad Chambliss Explains Biggest Difference Between Pete Golding and Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss football has gone through plenty of change over the last several months, but one thing has remained the same: The brilliance and leadership skills of Trinidad Chambliss.

Chambliss has been granted one year of eligibility, and he fully plans on taking advantage of it. The Rebels' quarterback is due for a massive season and should ascend to one of college football's best players if he wasn't already there.

Chambliss, alongside running back Kewan Lacy and defensive tackle Will Echoles, were the players representing Ole Miss at SEC Media Days. He had a lot to say about his new head coach, Pete Golding.

Chambliss Talks About Differences Between Golding and Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss passes the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chambliss is adjusting from an offense-minded coach like Lane Kiffin to a defense-minded guy like Golding.

Chambliss said, "I think it's awesome. Every time I go to practice, I think that I'm playing the best defense in the SEC. P.G. is a defensive mastermind, and, honestly, it's like playing chess out there between ourselves."

The change in coaches allows Chambliss to prepare for an SEC-level defensive coach. The Rebels' front seven is one of the best in the conference, with guys like Suntarine Perkins and Echoles up front, and new linebacker additions in Keaton Thomas and Luke Ferrelli.

Chambliss added, "I would just say the difference is I guess I'm not talking to P.G. as much in our scheme, offensive-wise. He's more defensive. But other than that, it's great, day in and day out. I love going up against our defense, seeing what type of variations we could see defensive-wise."

How Ole Miss Could Benefit From Having Golding

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Golding's defensive brilliance could help balance out Ole Miss. The Rebels had one of the best offenses in the country last season, and with Chambliss and Kewan Lacy back in the mix, who's to say they can't do it again.

Sure, there are question marks at wide receiver, but Chambliss elevates everyone around him. He's a game-changer, and if he can protect the football as well as he did last year, Ole Miss will be just fine.

But with Golding having full control of the roster, he was able to hand-pick the players that could suit his defense. There are a lot of new faces, but Golding identified talent and successfully reshaped his defense. Combining Chambliss' knowledge on offense with Golding's defensive mindset should keep the Rebels balanced next season.

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