Projecting Ole Miss' Week 1 Depth Chart Before Fall Camp Begins

Fall camp is right around the corner, which means the Ole Miss Rebels will soon take the field for their season opener against Louisville.

The expectations are high for first-year head coach Pete Golding as he takes the reins of a program trying to maintain its status at the top of the SEC. As is the case every season, there are plenty of new faces in Oxford.

However, Rebels fans can take comfort knowing that quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy are back. While position battles will take place in camp, let's take a look at the potential starters once Week 1 rolls around.

Ole Miss Offensive Starters

Detailed view of the jersey of Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback: Trinidad Chambliss (Sr, 6'4", 205 lbs.)

Running Backs: Kewan Lacy (Jr, 5'11", 205 lbs), Makhi Frazier (Michigan State, Jr, 5'10", 225 lbs)

Wide Receivers: Deuce Alexander (Jr, 6'0", 180 lbs), Johntay Cook II (Syracuse, Sr, 5'11", 190 lbs), Darrell Gill Jr (Syracuse, Sr, 6'1", 185 lbs)

Tight Ends: Luke Hasz (Sr, 6'2", 240 lbs), Caleb Odom (Jr, 6'5", 240 lbs)

Left Tackle: Terez Davis (So, 6'4", 300 lbs)

Left Guard: Delano Townsend (Jr, 6'4", 330 lbs)

Center: Brycen Sanders (Jr, 6'5", 315 lbs)

Right Guard: Patrick Kutas (Sr, 6'6", 315 lbs)

Right Tackle: Carius Curne (LSU, So, 6'5", 330 lbs)

Through Chambliss and Lacy, the offense's ceiling is very high. However, keep an eye on Michigan State transfer running back Makhi Frazier. He could take some of the workload pressure off Lacy and become a productive player for the offense.

Defensive Starters

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins celebrates a defensive play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Ends: Suntarine Perkins (Sr, 6'2", 220 lbs), Jonathan Maldonado (Nevada, Sr, 6'6", 250 lbs)

Defensive Tackles: Will Echoles (Jr, 6'3", 315 lbs), Michael Boireau (Florida, Jr, 6'5", 355 lbs)

Linebackers: Keaton Thomas (Baylor, Sr, 6'1", 240 lbs), Luke Ferrelli (Cal, So, 6'3", 230 lbs)

Cornerbacks: Jalyn Crawford (Auburn, Jr, 6'0", 180 lbs), Antonio Kite (Sr, 6'0", 190 lbs), Sharif Denson (Florida, Sr, 5'11", 195 lbs), Jalyn Braxton (Jr, 6'0", 180 lbs)

Safeties: Joenel Aguero (Georgia, Sr, 5'11", 200 lbs), Edwin Joseph (Florida State, Jr, 6'0", 195 lbs)

The defensive line is tremendous, led by Perkins and Echoles. It's the heartbeat of this defense, but the additions of Thomas and Ferrelli should give the Rebels a formidable linebacker group as well. The big question will be the secondary as they reshuffle both position groups with plenty of transfers.

Special Teams

Mississippi Rebels kicker Lucas Carneiro kicks off. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker: Lucas Carneiro (Sr, 5'11", 195 lbs)

Punter: Oscar Bird (So, 6'4", 220 lbs)

Long Snapper: Caleb Blankenship (So, 6'2", 240 lbs)

Punt and Kick Returner: Izaiah Hartrup (Sr, 5'11", 180 lbs)

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