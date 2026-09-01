Predicting Every Game on the 2026 Ole Miss Football Schedule

The Ole Miss Rebels are one of the most talented teams in the country, as seen by their No. 9 ranking in the AP Preseason Poll.

The Rebels are coming off the best season in program history, and under first-time head coach Pete Golding, the expectation is to remain at the top of college football.

But the return to success won't be easy. Ole Miss has an extremely tough schedule. They play six preseason-ranked teams: Louisville (24), LSU (11), Missouri (25), Texas (5), Georgia (3), and Oklahoma (10).

Can the Rebels survive this brutal schedule? Ole Miss on SI shares our game-by-game predictions below.

Predicting Every Game on the 2026 Ole Miss Schedule

Week 1: Sept. 6 vs. 24 Louisville

Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown rushes for a first down. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss will get a tough challenge against Louisville. Jeff Brohm has assembled an experienced roster, led by Ohio State quarterback transfer Lincoln Kienholz. The Cardinals have a solid running game and a stout defensive line.

This should be a one-possession game, but the Rebels barely survive with a win.

Win (1-0)

Week 2: Sept. 12 vs Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers quarterback Zach Wilcke. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlotte won one last game last season. They finished the year on a nine-game losing streak, while the offense scored 10 points over their final three contests. This shouldn't be a close game.

Win (2-0)

Week 3: Sept. 19 vs. 11 LSU

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU vs. Ole Miss is the game every football fan will have circled on their calendar. Lane Kiffin returns to Oxford in front of a likely hostile fan base. Emotions will be running high for both sides.

The Tigers have a talented team, and this game could have early College Football Playoff implications. However, the Rebels prevail at home and get a massive win against their former head coach.

Win (3-0)

Week 4: Sept. 26 at Florida

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Florida matchup has trap game written all over it. Fresh off an intense game against LSU, Ole Miss cannot deter their focus. The Rebels handled the Gators last season, but this game will look much different.

Jon Sumrall is the new head coach, and while Florida may not be an SEC title contender, they could certainly sneak up on a few teams. The Rebels haven't won in Gainesville since 2008, and that trend will continue with a close loss.

Loss (3-1)

Week 5: Oct. 10 at Vanderbilt

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) runs after a catch as Vanderbilt Commodores defensive back Tyson Russell (8) makes the tackle. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Vanderbilt is coming off a successful season, finishing with 10 wins. The Commodores had a lot of roster turnover this offseason, and the Rebels will be fired up after a tough loss and a bye week. Ole Miss gets an easy win.

Win (4-1)

Week 6: Oct. 10 vs 25 Missouri

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz talks to his team. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Doesn't it feel like Missouri always finds a way to sneak into an early-season AP Poll? They've done it again as the 25th-ranked team in the country under Eli Drinkwitz. Ole Miss may struggle to contain the run, which might make this game close.

However, the Rebels get a huge home victory before the biggest game of the year.

Win (5-1)

Week 7: Oct. 24 at 5 Texas

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game has CFP implications written all over it. The Rebels will have a massive road test against Texas, a team with one of the best rosters in the country.

This game treats fans to an incredible quarterback matchup between Arch Manning and Trinidad Chambliss. The Longhorns haven't lost at home since 2024, but that changes with this game. Chambliss gets his Heisman moment, and the Rebels pull off one of the biggest regular-season wins in program history.

Win (6-1)

Week 8: Oct. 31 vs Auburn

Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) celebrates a long run. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Auburn is ushering in an entirely new offense under head coach Alex Golesh. The Tigers could be a sneaky-good team this season, but Ole Miss gets another home win.

Win (7-1)

Week 9: Nov. 7 vs 3 Georgia

Mississippi Rebels place kicker Lucas Carneiro (17) celebrates after making the go-ahead field goal against the Georgia Bulldogs. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss and Georgia delivered two outstanding games last season. The Rebels got the final laugh in the CFP Quarterfinal with a game-winning field goal from Lucas Carneiro. This year's rendition promises another instant classic.

The Bulldogs will be a force to be reckoned with, and they'll get their revenge against Ole Miss. It will be a close game, but Kirby Smart's team prevails.

Loss (7-2)

Week 10: Nov. 14 at 10 Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) carries the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss' season-long gauntlet continues with a tough game in Norman. The Sooners have one of the best defenses in college football and with some improvements on offense, Oklahoma will be an SEC contender.

This game should be low scoring, but Chambliss does enough to get out of Norman with a win.

Win (8-2)

Week 11: Nov. 21 vs Wofford

Wofford Terriers quarterback Jayden Whitaker. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss cruises to a win. Nothing more needs to be said.

Win (9-2)

Week 12: Nov. 27 vs Mississippi State

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6), running back Kewan Lacy (5) and other players celebrate with the Golden Egg trophy. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Rebels are 9-2, this game could determine a CFP berth. Last season, Ole Miss handled Mississippi State, and the outcome should be identical this year. Chambliss puts the finishing touches on a Heisman-level season.

Win (10-2)

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.