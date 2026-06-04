3 Things That Stood Out in Ole Miss' 2025 Loss to Georgia That Can't Be Repeated in 2026

Header: 3 things that stood out in Ole Miss's loss against Georgia in 2025 that cannot be repeated in 2026

Last season took the Ole Miss-Georgia rivalry to a new level.

They split their two games last year, but Ole Miss won the much more important one. The Rebels knocked out Georgia in the second round of the playoffs. It seems a lot of people remember that game for being a classic, but their first matchup has a case for being the best game of the regular season.

The Rebels started off that game with five straight touchdowns in Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss's first SEC road start. The Bulldogs, however, always hung around and ended up taking down the Rebels.

Here’s what led to the Dogs winning this game despite the start for the Rebels

Kewan Lacy's under utilization late

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy scores a touchdown against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kj Bolden | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy had a great year last season. He rushed for over 1500 yards and 24 touchdowns. While he did tack on two of those touchdowns against Georgia, he was not used when it really mattered.

In their last three drives, the Rebels were down to Georgia and primarily focused on the passing game. The first two were three-and-outs where the ball only traveled through the air. In their last drive down eight, they started off by handing the ball to Lacy. He busted it up the middle for twelve yards.

Chambliss then threw three straight incompletions to lose the game for the Rebels.

Lacy is such an important part of this 2026 squad and should be relied on heavily in big games like Georgia.

Georgia never punted

As crazy as it sounds, the Bulldogs really did score on every single offensive possession.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns. The dogs' drives were slow and methodical the whole game. They ended up possessing the ball for almost 38 minutes of the game.

Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie also helped the cause with three touchdowns.

Stockton and Luckie will be returning as leaders of the Bulldogs' offense. The Rebels' defense will need to get to Stockton and find ways to cover Luckie if they want to beat Georgia this upcoming fall.

90,000 + Georgia fans got to Chambliss

Based on the first 45 minutes of that game, nobody would believe that this game was Chambliss's first start against an SEC team on the road.

He silenced Sanford Stadium, and 90,000 Georgia fans were quieter than they would have been in the library.

Then the fourth quarter came, and the Georgia defense stopped the Rebels' offense three straight times.

With each 4th down, the crowd got louder. On the play that sealed the game, the Dog fans were barking.

This time around, it's gonna be the Rebel fans' turn to interrupt the Georgia Offense. All 60,000 in the Vaught are going to have to be loud to play a role in beating a tough Georgia team in 2026.

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