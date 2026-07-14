One Area Where Ole Miss Could Make a Huge Jump This Season

The Ole Miss Rebels will once again have all the tools to have a special season in 2026. One year removed from a semifinal run in the College Football Playoff, the Rebels feel they have even more to prove this season.

With Lane Kiffin's departure, the program has given the keys to first-year head coach Pete Golding. Golding was the leader of sidelines during the team's historic CFP run, and now, the new Rebels head coach will take on his first regular season.

The Rebels have talent from top to bottom on this roster. However, there was one area last year that they must improve on in 2026. If the Rebels can improve on this one issue, there will be no ceiling for this team.

Capitalize In The Red Zone

Sep 13, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (11) and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) react during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorback at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, the Rebels may have the most talented offense in the country. The team will be led by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy, who were both leaders of the team this past season.

With all the praise and talent on this offense, the Rebels still had a tough time in the red zone in 2025. The Rebels were ninth in the SEC in red zone efficiency last season with a conversion rate of 85%.

Given the talent within this offensive unit, that wasn't good enough last year, and it certainly won't be good enough this season.

While the efficiency rate wasn't the best, the Rebels still scored the most touchdowns in the red zone than in other team in the conference with 49. So, if they can raise their conversion rate this season, the offense will basically be unstoppable.

Trusted Targets

Ole Miss tight end Luke Hasz (9) catches a touchdown pass during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Opponents were obviously game planning around the running ability of Chambliss and Lacy, leaving the Rebels to count on other talents in the red zone.

Unfortunately, tight end Luke Hasz missed the majority of the season due to injury. However, the senior tight end expects to be back in a big way this upcoming season.

Out of the 49 red zone touchdowns for the Rebels this past season, 34 came on the ground and 15 through the air. Coach Golding would like to see that number look a little more balanced in 2026. A healthy Hasz could help with that.

The expectations are high coming into the 2026 season. Given the talent on this roster, the Rebels have a chance to meet those expectations.

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