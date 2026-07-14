How Ole Miss Can Create a Weekly Mismatch That Few SEC Teams Can Stop

Ole Miss will enter the 2026 season with high expectations, especially after retaining many of the players who helped lead the program to one of the best seasons in school history the year before.

This time, the Rebels will be led by first-year head coach Pete Golding after former head coach Lane Kiffin left for LSU, taking offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and several other members of the coaching staff with him.

The defense appears to have improved significantly following several key additions through the transfer portal, highlighted by standout linebackers Keaton Thomas from Baylor and Luke Ferrelli from Clemson. Golding has made it clear that improving the defense was one of the main priorities for the Rebels as they look to replicate the success Ole Miss had in 2025.

The Return of Trinidad Chambliss Brings Key Experience to the Rebels

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) celebrates his touchdown during the first round of the College Football Playoff against Tulane at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Going into the 2026 season, it was unclear whether Ole Miss star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss would return to the Rebels. However, he was granted another year of eligibility by a Mississippi judge, allowing him to play one more season.

Chambliss enters the 2026 season as one of the top quarterbacks in college football after shining during his 2025 debut season with the Rebels. The Division II transfer threw for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns while recording just three interceptions in what was a stellar campaign.

Ole Miss will also look to take advantage of Chambliss’ ability as a runner, as he rushed for over 500 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2025 season. His rushing ability was on full display in the Rebels’ first-round playoff matchup against Tulane, where he scored two touchdowns on the ground in a 41-10 victory.

Kewan Lacy Creates Matchup Nightmare for Opposing Defenses

Sep 6, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels also return arguably one of the best running backs in the country in Kewan Lacy. Many believed that LSU would land Lacy following Kiffin’s departure, but he ultimately decided to remain in Oxford and return to Ole Miss, where he looks to build on his success from the 2025 season.

Lacy shined in 2025, as his production helped elevate the Ole Miss offense significantly. He posted record-breaking numbers, rushing for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns, with both marks setting program records for an Ole Miss running back.

The duo of Lacy and Chambliss will look to cause problems for SEC defenses in 2026, as the Rebels are expected to have one of the best rushing attacks not only in the conference but in the entire country heading into the upcoming season.

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