$46 Million Coach Could Emerge as Candidate for Ole Miss Job if Lane Kiffin Leaves
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin remains non-committal to the Rebels administration as the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators look to lure him out of Oxford.
Kiffin and the Rebels are in the midst of a historic 2025 season with a College Football Playoff berth within arms reach, but it's Kiffin's future that has stolen headlines this month.
Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida have entered the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" with a three-team battle emerging this month with a decision timline now in place.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future.
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
But there is confidence brewing in Baton Rouge that the LSU Tigers could lure Kiffin out of Oxford. If he departs the Ole Miss Rebels, is there backup plans in place?
The Name to Watch: Eli Drinkwitz - Missouri Tigers
A decision-maker to monitor is Missouri Tigers' Eli Drinkwitz as his name is thrown out in multiple searches - including the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, and Penn State Nittany Lions.
Drinkwitz has remained mum on the subject this fall where he dove into his thoughts on being mentioned in searches this month - stating that he's dialed in with Missouri.
He's remained tied to multiple schools, and with the Rebels finding "alignment" from top to bottom, Ole Miss could be a school of interest due to their success in funding.
Ole Miss has adapted to the new era with the program thriving in NIL, the NCAA Transfer Portal, and support from the administration.
Now, if a potential coaching search were to occur, Drinkwitz and Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall would certainly emerge as names to know.
Drinkwitz Comments on Coaching Carousel:
"Our administration has been nothing but phenomenal to me. The alignment that we have with our president, President Choi, his support for our program, his support and what we're trying to build. Todd Graves, the head of the Board of Curators has been tremendous since he started on the board, and is always looking for ways to improve our athletic department.
"Since I've been here, I've signed multiple extensions back to sign one this past summer, so all the speculation is really a tribute to them, and it's a tribute to our team success and their commitment to our team. And that's where my focus is going to remain, on our team and our current situation. And I'm not going to get into all that stuff, because, again, it's just a distraction."
