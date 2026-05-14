5 Biggest Questions Facing The Ole Miss Rebels Right Now

The Ole Miss Rebels jumped their way from a mid-tier conference team to actual playoff title contenders in a matter of just a few postseason games in 2025, and there's heavy pressure to meet that expectation again in 2026.

Despite having some answers questioned, especially regarding coaching personnel and starting quarterback Trinidad Chambliss' eligibility, there are still five pressure-filled questions that the Rebels must face as the season looms ahead.

1. Can Pete Golding Transition From Defensive Coordinator To Head Coach Seamlessly In The First Full Year?

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Head coach Pete Golding has considerable postseason head coaching experience under his belt after the previous head coach, Lane Kiffin, suddenly departed right before the Rebels' playoff run was scheduled.

However, in order to repeat the previous season's success, Golding will need to show that he effectively completed that transition over the offseason in order to show up during the routine of regular-season play. Golding's ability to be a steady and reliable coach over a long stretch will need to continue as the Rebels navigate a difficult regular season.

2. How Will New Additions To The Offense Gel Together?

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (11) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rebels' offense experienced heavy personnel losses despite retaining some key members, and Ole Miss relied heavily on the transfer portal to fill those gaps. With the No. 2 transfer portal class consisting of 16 offensive transfers, the Rebels will need the group to gel together extremely quickly.

Key additions include wide receivers Johntay Cook, Horatio Fields, Isaiah Spencer, Cameron Miller and Darrell Gill Jr., as well as several running backs and some key additions to the offensive line that will bolster depth. The mix of these players with returners, under the leadership of Chambliss, will be crucial.

3. Can Chambliss Replicate His Success in 2025?

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) celebrates a play during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The news of Chambliss' eligibility extension being approved was big news for Ole Miss, as the quarterback was one of the unexpected highlights of the SEC's pass game. Chambliss' experience will be crucial, especially as he centers around building chemistry with the group of incoming transfers that will make up a large part of the Rebels' offense.

The pressure is on for Chambliss to replicate the success that he achieved during his first year with Ole Miss, especially after the hard-fought battle with the NCAA to get another approved year of collegiate play. Chambliss will be expected to perform to the standards that result from the nature of the court case, especially as he is key to the Rebels' explosive offense.

4. Who Will Step Up At Tight End?

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) scores a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With starting tight end Dae'Quan Wright picked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Rebels will need to find another tight end to fill Wright's place as an extremely productive playmaker.

Wright ended 2025 with 635 yards and five touchdowns over 39 receptions, playing a critical role in all 15 games that the Rebels played. Ole Miss pulled in tight ends from the portal, Brady Prieskorn from Michigan and Michael Smith from South Carolina, to compete for the starting spot, but the Rebels' offensive productivity will depend on how capable of a tight end they can develop for 2026.

5. Can The Secondary Become A Key Part Of The Defense?

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) runs after a catch against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) during the first half of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Ole Miss' secondary was a key part of its success in its playoff run, ending in a loss to the Miami Hurricanes, but the Rebels hope to continue improving on that front in 2026. Although the secondary showed flashes of strength during late-season competition, it still struggled against elite opponents. With several talented SEC quarterbacks to face in 2026, the Rebels will have to ensure that things don't become lackluster in downfield coverage.

Ole Miss pulled in more transfers to improve, including SEC-experienced secondary members like Jalyn Crawford from Auburn, Sharif Denson from Florida, and Joenel Aguero out of Georgia. The question now is whether this group and be consistent and physical enough to lock down the pass game.

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