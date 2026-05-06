Is Ole Miss's Secondary a Strength in 2026?

After breaking down the uncertainty at tackle and the questions surrounding the wide receiver room, attention now shifts to a unit that Pete Golding and his staff have expressed confidence in coming out of spring practice, the secondary.

In the latest installment of this post-spring series, the focus turns to whether that optimism is truly warranted or if it's another question waiting to be answered as the Rebels head into the 2026 season.

Ole Miss secondary at a glance

Mississippi Rebels cornerback Jaylon Braxton against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Heading into 2025, Ole Miss had to replace key pieces in its secondary, most notably Trey Washington, who played in 52 career games with 29 starts, and Trey Amos, a second-round pick who went No. 61 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. As a result, Ole Miss spent much of its 2025 campaign tweaking its secondary, which finally began playing at a high level toward the College Football Playoff.

Now entering 2026, returning players like Antonio Kite and Jaylon Braxton give Ole Miss reason to believe the foundation of its unit is in place, but whether that confidence translates into consistent production remains one of the more intriguing storylines on the roster.

While Ole Miss turned to the portal to upgrade the room on paper, the presence of a returning veteran like Kite is just as vital, thanks to the scheme familiarity he provides. Head coach Pete Golding has emphasized that Kite's consistency will be crucial in helping the newcomers adjust, saying, "I've been on him (Kite) quite a bit lately about the consistency of his performance and setting the right example for these young guys."

Kite provides leadership to a largely rebuilt secondary, one Ole Miss aggressively reshaped through the transfer portal by adding SEC talent such as Jalyn Crawford (Auburn), Sharif Denson (Florida) and Joenel Aguero (Georgia) in an effort to improve its length and athleticism.

The film suggests that this group can hold up in coverage while providing the physicality needed to match up with tight ends and fill alleys in run support, an area the Rebels struggled at times last season in matchups against elite opponents like Georgia and Miami.

The Verdict Post-Spring

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) carries the ball as Mississippi Rebels cornerback Jaylon Braxton (2) and Rebels safety Wydett Williams Jr. (16) chase during the first half during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

On paper, this may be the most improved room, but for this unit to succeed at a high level, everyone will need to elevate their play from where they were previously. Golding's defense demands excellent communication to avoid breakdowns, making continued development of chemistry and coverage responsibilities essential as they enter their summer program.

Against the SEC's best quarterbacks, any weakness will be exploited. But with a deeper pass-rushing unit and a defense expected to tackle better overall, this group doesn't need to be Legion of Boom-level dominant for the defense to be solid.

If Ole Miss has a secondary that can keep the ball in front of it, tackle in space, and limit explosive plays, the defense can be very solid in 2026. If the run defense proves to be a strength, the priority becomes making sure the pass defense does not turn into a liability.

The secondary and the rest of the 2026 squad will get their first test on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. against the Louisville Cardinals from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

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