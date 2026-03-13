SEC Win Projections Not Promising for Ole Miss Football in Year 1 Under Pete Golding

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a pivotal offseason in Oxford with the program just days away from opening Spring Camp at the Manning Center.

In what has become a chaotic stretch for the Ole Miss program, Golding and Co. will now prepare for the next phase of the offseason with spring ball providing an opportunity to evaluate the redesigned roster.

Ole Miss inked the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America with multiple star-studded additions heading to the Magnolia State this offseason - including a star-studded receiver room.

Syracuse Orange wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. headlines a talented receiving corps after signing with the program after entering the free agent market in January.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of the Lone Star State signed with the Syracuse program as an unranked prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he's quickly blossomed into a top wideout at the collegiate level.

This past season, Gill appeared in all 12 games for his ACC program - finishing with 32 catches for 506 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

Dec 27, 2024; San Diego, CA, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. (82) celebrates after catching the ball against Washington State Cougars during the second half at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

It marked the second consecutive season that he eclipsed the 500-yard mark after posting 570 yards a year ago as a sophomore.

Now, he'll look to work alongside the likes of Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy on offense with expectations rising in Oxford ahead of the 2026 season.

But the national media remains skeptical on the new era of Ole Miss Football under Pete Golding as the program eyes a return to the College Football Playoff.

Now, FanDuel Sportsbook has revealed the win totals for the Southeastern Conference with Ole Miss receiving a low mark.

The SEC Win Totals:

*Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook*

Texas: 9.5

Georgia: 9.5

LSU: 9.5

Alabama: 8.5

Texas A&M: 8.5

Oklahoma: 7.5

Ole Miss: 7.5

Florida: 6.5

Tennessee: 6.5

Missouri: 6.5

Auburn: 6.5

Vanderbilt: 6.5

South Carolina: 5.5

Kentucky: 4.5

Arkansas: 4.5

Mississippi State: 4.5

FanDuel Sportsbook has Ole Miss sitting with a low win total at 7,5 in 2026 with the likes of Texas, Georgia, and LSU sitting atop the SEC at a projected 9.5 wins.

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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