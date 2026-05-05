How Big of a Season Can Transfer WR Darrell Gill Jr. Have for Ole Miss in 2026?

After the departure of starting receivers De'Zahun Stribling and Tre Wallace II, Ole Miss and Pete Golding took to the transfer portal to reload the wide receiver core for returning Heisman candidate Trinidad Chambliss.

The Ole Miss Rebels added five wide receiver transfers in the 2026 portal cycle, but the one fans should have their eyes on this fall is former Syracuse Orange football standout Darrell Gill Jr. Gill Jr. ranked as a four-star in this year's transfer class, good for a player grade of 91.53 per On3.

In 2025, Gill Jr. caught 32 receptions for 506 yards and five touchdowns with Kyle McCord at quarterback.

Where Gill Fits With Ole Miss

Syracuse Orange wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. tries to avoid a tackle by Colgate Raiders defensive back Tymir Wynn | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior ran the X position at Syracuse with his lengthy frame. The now senior averaged 15.8 yards per catch, all while only averaging 2.9 catches per game. Gill Jr. would’ve been the leading receiver by yards per catch if he played for Ole Miss in 2025, as De'Zauhn Stribling averaged 14.7, Tre Wallace 15.3, Deuce Alexander 15.5, and Cayden Lee 14.4.

Darrell will find himself being one of the taller receivers on the team as Deuce Alexander stands at six foot same as Dillon Alfred, and just above the 6-foot-2 Caleb Cunningham. Last season, the number one deep ball threat on the Rebels was De'Zahun Stribling, who stood at 6-foot-2, 207 pounds. Gill Jr. is an inch higher and slightly leaner, allowing him to be fast and tall.

The senior wide out is not only great on the field but also off the field. In November of 2025 Darrell Gill Jr. took to YouTube on the "Twin Takes Podcast." During this interview Gill Jr. took a deep dive into his faith and how Christ has shaped his playing career. "He's played a big factor in my life (God)... Me I am a big southern baptist... you know Gospel music and choir, Sunday church... as I get older I'm not just following as a religion but as a relationship." New Rebel wide out had to say on his faith.

With the return of star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and other teams' awareness of Deuce Alexander, expect a big season out of the true X wideout. In 2025, Gill Jr. racked up 506 yards over 32 receptions, expect 200 more this season from the big man as new Rebels offensive coordinator John Baker runs an “air-raid” type of offense.

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